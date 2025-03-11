Columbia Power & Water Systems Leads the Way in Water Conservation

Columbia, TN (March 10, 2025) – Columbia Power and Water Systems (CPWS) stands out as a leader in water conserva- tion, boasting one of the lowest leak losses in the region. While many water systems in the area struggle with leak losses approaching 40 to 50%, CPWS has maintained a remarkably low loss rate consistently in the 10-15% range.

City of Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder stated, “The work that Columbia Power and Water Systems has done to reduce water loss is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our community’s public utility staff. By leading the region in water conservation, CPWS is ensuring that our residents have access to reliable water while also preserving one of our most vital resources. We are proud to support their continued commitment to sustainability and operational excel- lence.”

This achievement is no accident—it is the result of CPWS’s proactive approach to system maintenance and leak detec- tion. The utility continuously monitors and improves its infrastructure, ensuring that leaks are identified and repaired swiftly. By doing so, CPWS not only enhances the efficiency of its water distribution system but also minimizes unneces- sary strain on the Duck River, a vital water source for the community.

Jonathan Hardin, President and CEO of Columbia Power and Water Systems, said, “CPWS has a long tradition of excel- lence in prioritizing a water treatment and distribution system of the highest integrity, and our current staff is proud to continue those efforts by using the best technologies available.”

Water loss due to leaks is a significant issue for utilities, leading to wasted resources and higher operational costs. CPWS’s commitment to maintaining one of the lowest leak rates in the region reflects its dedication to responsible wa- ter management and sustainability. By investing in ongoing leak detection and system upgrades, CPWS ensures that cus- tomers receive reliable service while protecting this essential natural resource.

April Grippo, Director of the Division of Water Resources, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), remarked, “TDEC commends Columbia Power and Water System for having one of the lowest water loss rates across Tennessee. For many years, CPWS has managed to conserve water from the Duck River Watershed while provid- ing efficient service to the citizens of Columbia.”

As other utilities grapple with increasing water loss, CPWS continues to set the standard for efficiency and environmen- tal stewardship. Its diligence in reducing leaks not only benefits the community today but also helps secure a sustainable water future for generations to come.