Commentary: Playing Professional Basketball in Germany

In just two weeks of living in Germany, I’ve taken on a diverse range of roles, including athlete, chef, nutritionist, chauffeur, maintenance repairwoman, maid, athletic trainer, and doctor. So, let me share some insights into my experiences so far.

My bedroom window overlooks the charming town of Keltern, Germany. Surrounded by lush greenery, a wine vineyard stands tall at the top of the hill, and a vibrant blue sky contrasts sharply with the horizon. Cobblestone sidewalks wind through the town, lined with cramped stucco houses that proudly display the same red brick roofing.

The pace of life in Keltern is quite slow, but it’s filled with life, memories, and promise. If you crave more excitement, just hop on a train to Pforzheim, Germany, where you’ll find a bit more bustle and a plethora of stores.

Now, what do my days really look like? As an overseas basketball player for Rutronik Stars Keltern, I am my own boss. I’ve been in a constant state of learning, trying to navigate daily life while also mastering a new system of basketball. My days typically involve two workouts a day, with a mix of team practice, weights, conditioning, and recovery. I’m responsible for taking care of my body, ensuring I’m well-rested and nourished, and coming in with the right mindset.

As a rookie coming straight from Rice University, my biggest adjustment has been the drastic change in access to resources. I never realized what I was taking for granted. For instance, ice is a rare commodity here. Fridges don’t have ice makers. You can’t find it at the grocery store. There will not be a bag of ice waiting to be wrapped around my knee at the end of a hard practice! My solution to this has been to make ice cups every night for the specific areas that need it, like my shins and knees.

I want to give a huge shoutout to any athletic trainer because you truly make all the difference. In the U.S., or athletics in general, athletic trainers are the middlemen who keep our bodies healthy. They have knowledge on preventative methods of injuries, rehabilitation, and a one-stop shop for any bodily-related issues. For the last four years, the respective resources have been at my fingertips. Now I am challenged with maintaining my physical and mental needs at a professional level with no real training.

The pace of the game, in equal amounts, has been an adjustment. They play physically here, and I don’t just mean pressuring the ball. “We will always border the line of giving a foul. Our team should always have more fouls than the other team,” a direct quote from my head coach. We are full-go every time we step into the gym, and you will be publicly called out if you aren’t doing what you need to be doing.

Don’t get me wrong, the lack of resources paired with the physicality of going 100% multiple times a day is hard on your body and mentally exhausting, but none of it even comes close to experiencing a new culture on your own, living a life that others can only imagine.

I’m learning every day what it means to dream out loud — so, here’s to you doing the same.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates.

Malia Fisher plays in the DBBL (Damen-Basketball-Bundesliga), Germany’s top women’s league, and the Eurocup, Europe’s second highest league.

Follow Malia Jordan’s Social Media Platforms:

https://www.tiktok.com/@malia. jordan01