Denzel Grant elected to Knoxville District 6 city council

KNOXVILLE, TN — With over 62 percent of the vote, Denzel Grant, veteran, father, and community leader, was sworn in as the next city council representative for District Six before a cheering crowd at the Knoxville Convention Center on December 20th.

Grant, former director of Turn UP Knox, a phenomenally successful violence interruption project that significantly reduced the number of gun deaths on the streets of Knoxville since 2022, will join four other new representatives when he assumes his position. During his campaign, Grant’s platform was built on violence prevention, expanding affordable housing, and advocating for equity in East Knoxville. His message resonated with the people resulting in a decisive victory over his opponent.

Grant’s statement about his unprecedented victory spoke of the odds and hardships he had to overcome as a kid from the projects, and his perseverance to victory. Wearing a shirt bearing the face of his greatest fan, his late mother, Betty J. Reed, and under the watchful eye of his aunt Ester Franklin, Grant humbly raised his hand and took the oath of office to faithfully serve the community that had risen up and put him in office.

The event was well attended with both former mayor Daniel Bown, first African American to hold the office, and former mayor and Ambassador to Poland Victor Ashe on hand to watch the transfer of power along with many other dignitaries from across the state. Copyright TNTRIBUNE 2025. All rights reserved.