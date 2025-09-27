Dirty Boxing Championship Heads to Nashville for DBX 4: Gable Steveson vs. Billy Swanson Main Event and Exclusive Jon Jones Fan Experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX), a trailblazer redefining combat sports, announced today it will host DBX 4 in the heart of Music City, Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, October 30th at The Pinnacle.

The DBX 4 main event will feature rising heavyweight star Gable Steveson, who will make his professional boxing debut against Billy Swanson. Steveson recently made headlines for his inaugural MMA fight resulting in a dominant first-round ground-and-pound stoppage. Now he takes the next step by testing his skills inside the DBX ring.

Steveson explains, “Every time I compete, I’m chasing growth. Boxing is a new challenge and DBX is the perfect stage to keep testing myself and showcase my evolution as a fighter.”

For the first time ever, UFC legend and DBX Co-Owner Jon Jones will host an exclusive DBX meet and greet available through a limited ticket add-on. This event marks Jones’ first appearance in Tennessee, making DBX 4 a true milestone for both the company and fans.

“Bringing Dirty Boxing to a new city is something we’ve been looking forward to since day one,” said Jones. “Nashville’s grit, energy and reputation for spotlighting talent make it the perfect first stop as we expand across the country and eventually go international. This is history for DBX.”

Tickets for DBX 4, including the limited Jon Jones meet and greet, are available now: Axs.com/DBX4

Fans worldwide can tune into the action live on October 30th at 7 p.m. CT, streaming for free on DBX YouTube .

ABOUT DIRTY BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP (DBX)

Launched in 2024, DBX gained immediate attention for its dynamic format and hybrid rule set allowing Superman punches, spinning backfists, elbows, and standing ground-and-pound in addition to traditional striking. With 4oz gloves and a smaller ring, every DBX fight is designed for maximum action. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DBX is ushering in a new era of combat sports rooted in grit, power, and authenticity.