Father Ryan’s Robert D. Brown Named Overall Winner of 2025 Middle TN Kappa Gentleman’s Academy

Nashville, TN – After six months of rigorous leadership training, personal development, and community service, Robert D. Brown, a rising senior at Father Ryan High School, was named the 1st place overall winner of the 2025 Middle Tennessee Kappa Gentleman’s Academy. The distinguished program is hosted by the Murfreesboro Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Robert is the son of Irving Brown and Dr. Katherine Y. Brown. His achievement marks a continuing family legacy, as his older brother, Irving D. Brown, completed the Gentleman’s Academy in 2019 (Epsilon Class), is now a college graduate, and an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

“The Gentleman’s Academy is part of our commitment to building the next generation. Male mentorship matters, and we have developed a program that guides young men through workshops, training, and a path to achievement,” said Cameron Jackson, Chair of the 2025 program. “Since our first graduating class in 2013, we’ve remained focused on mentorship, academic excellence, and character development. Robert’s growth and his recognition as the overall winner of this year’s Zeta Class exemplify the values we work to instill. He is only the sixth young man to earn this distinction since the program’s inception.”

Dr. Katherine Y. Brown added, “The Kappa Beautillion Gentleman’s Academy program is outstanding. The way the male mentors commit to guiding these young men, their approach and implementation is to be commended. The workshops are not just inspirational; they prepare young men for high-level goals. As an aspiring pilot, Robert benefited greatly from the structure and accountability of this experience. Seeing him named the 1st place overall winner was heartfelt. Every young man should have the opportunity to participate in a program like this.”

She continued, “Over the years, the program has evolved in format, and while the final culmination varies, what remains consistent is the excellence and deep commitment to its participants and the Murfreesboro and surrounding community.”

The program culminated in a powerful Rites of Passage Ceremony, formally introducing the participants to society. With each graduating class, the Gentleman’s Academy continues to have a lasting impact, equipping young men to achieve, lead, and serve.