KNOXVILLE, TN – The inaugural international FILM FEST KNOX will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee November 9-12, 2023. Festival passes for the 2023 festival go on sale Wednesday, August 30. Festival passes are $100 per person and will be available for purchase online at www.filmfestknox.com. Additional programming and ticketing options will be announced closer to the festival.

Passholders will be able to attend the entirety of the festival with the exception of the Opening After Party. This includes two dozen narrative and documentary short and feature film screenings in various blocks (including the American Regional Film Competition and the Made in Tennessee Competition), the Live Pitch on Thursday evening, all 20 films in the Elev8or Pitch Screening, the Friday night Premiere, and all panels with industry professionals. FILM FEST KNOX is a producer-centric festival, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of film’s creative producers, often overlooked yet vital to the success of a project. Passholders will experience an intimate festival environment with guest filmmakers in attendance.

The highly anticipated American Regional Film Competition is a major highlight of the festival hosted in collaboration with Regal. This unique showcase sheds light on exceptional works produced outside the traditional production centers of Los Angeles and New York. The winner of this competition will be awarded an Oscar-qualifying run by Regal. In addition to the American Regional Cinema Competition, FILM FEST KNOX will feature a Made in Tennessee Competition for shorts and feature films produced in the Volunteer State.

Another major component of the festival is the Elev8or Pitch, a pitch competition to provide further opportunities to filmmakers in East Tennessee and beyond. The Visit Knoxville Film Office hosted the Elev8or Pitch Kick Off Party at Scruffy City Hall on August 10, where teams in attendance learned rules and regulations for this competition. Teams have until October 12 to produce an 8-minute proof-of-concept short film along with a 1-minute elevator pitch to illustrate their vision for a full-length feature film. The top eight teams will be able to pitch live in front of a panel of industry judges and audience on the opening night of the festival, Thursday, November 9.

More details on FILM FEST KNOX will be provided throughout 2023 at FILMFESTKNOX.com.

ABOUT REGAL

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,818 screens in 429 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of July 31, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company’s theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being “The Best Place to Watch a Movie!” Additional information is available on Regal’s website: REGmovies.com.

ABOUT THE PUBLIC CINEMA

The Public Cinema was created to share vital works of contemporary international and American cinema—works that might otherwise be unseen or overlooked by Knoxville audiences. Most of the films screened are discoveries from the festival circuit; many are Tennessee or regional premieres. Whatever is screened, the only agenda is to create a space for cinema as an art form and to promote discussion among discerning moviegoers. For more information visit publiccinema.org.

ABOUT THE VISIT KNOXVILLE FILM OFFICE

The Visit Knoxville Film Office serves to strengthen Knoxville’s economy through the promotion of the city as a premiere filming location. By attracting motion media companies to Knoxville through the marketing of its locations, accommodations, services, crew, and talent, the Film Office fosters the creation of jobs in the area, stimulates business opportunities, and generates exposure. Knoxville has three times been named one of MovieMaker Magazine’s Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker. For more information visit filmknoxvilletn.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter.