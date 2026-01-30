First Farmers & Merchants Bank Honored as SBA Tennessee-Based Lender of the Year

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC PINK: FFMH), the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, is proud to announce it has been recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as one of Tennessee’s Top 7(a) Lenders by Number of Loans for fiscal year 2025. This honor reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting small businesses while fueling economic growth in the communities it serves.

Leading this achievement for First Farmers is John Hollingsworth, SBA Loan Director, whose dedication and expertise continues to help entrepreneurs turn their dreams into thriving businesses. Under Hollingsworth’s leadership, the bank executed 10 SBA loans totaling $2.7 million for FY2025, impacting a wide range of industries from logistics and trucking to coffee shops and pest control start-ups.

The First Farmers robust SBA program proudly supports start-up ventures, with nearly every SBA client served last year also opening deposit accounts – the true definition of creating lasting partnerships which strengthen local economies.

“I am immensely proud of John and the other members of our team who led the effort in us being recognized as one of Tennessee’s top SBA Lenders. This award reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and vitality of the communities we both live in and serve,” said Rory Mallard, Chief Banking Officer for First Farmers and Merchants Bank. “We are encouraged by the continued momentum of our SBA program and believe small businesses play a critical role in driving our local communities. We remain dedicated to expanding these relationships as we move forward.”

Looking ahead, the bank is hoping to complete 15 SBA loans for fiscal year 2026, bringing support to additional industries and businesses, and allowing it to compete for additional SBA awards in volume, total loans, and rural lending.

“We are excited to continue our support of small businesses in the Tennessee communities we serve,” said SBA Loan Director John Hollingsworth. “Building strong financial relationships with new and existing businesses in Middle Tennessee is our top priority and our team is ready to help our business communities grow, and we are proud to be a part of their success”.

This recognition wouldn’t be possible without the teamwork of:

John Hollingsworth – SBA Loan Director

Karen Meehleder – Business Banking Underwriter

Martha Peden – Commercial Loan Processing

Becki Dyer – Commercial Assistant

First Farmers received this honor alongside five other leading lenders recognized by the SBA for their shared dedication to helping entrepreneurs thrive across Tennessee. Collectively, more than 120 private and nonprofit lenders provided over $670 million in loan approvals through 1,065 SBA-backed loans to Tennessee businesses.

Additional award recipients included:

Paragon Bank (Memphis) – Top 7(a) Tennessee-Based Lender by Dollar Volume

Citizens Bank of Tennessee (Elizabethton) – Top 7(a) Tennessee-Based Lender by Number of Loans (Tie)

Apex Bank (Knoxville/Camden) – Top 7(a) Rural Lender by Dollar Volume

Live Oak Banking Company (Wilmington, NC) – Tennessee Rural Lender of the Year by Dollar Volume

For more information about SBA lending at First Farmers, visit https://www.myfirstfarmers. com/business/sba-lending- solutions/