Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate its annual Women’s Day during Sunday worship service, August 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

The celebration’s theme is “Women of God: Moving from Fear to Faith” based on Matthew 15:28. The worship service will be in person as well as broadcast on Facebook Live: Lee Chapel A.M.E.

The guest preacher for this year’s Women’s Day celebration will be the Reverend Dr.

Gwendolyn Boyd who serves on the ministerial staff of Ebenezer A.M.E. Church in Fort

Washington, Maryland. She is the previous president of Alabama State University as well as

former national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Dr. Boyd is an engineer who graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in

Mathematics with a double minor in physics and music from Alabama State University. She was the first African American female to earn a M.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Yale University. Boyd is a nationally recognized champion of education as it relates to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) disciplines. She is a golden life member of the Washington D.C. alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a member of the Capital City chapter of the Links, Inc., a member of Leadership Greater Washington and many other prominent organizations. For her many and varied contributions to the community, Rev. Dr. Boyd has received numerous honors, awards, citations, commendations and tributes. Boyd is described as a dynamic and relevant leader, a prolific motivational speaker, a power preacher and a prominent advocate for STEM education.

Everyone is welcome at Lee Chapel and invited to come celebrate and worship through

the uplifting sermon and prolific fellowship. Lee Chapel is guided by the pastoral leadership of Rev. Dr. Harold M. Love, Jr. and is located at 1200 Dr. D. B. Todd, Jr. Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37208, www.leechapel.org 615-320-0260. Co-chairs for Women’s Day are Mrs. Delorse Lewis and Mrs. Otha Reese.