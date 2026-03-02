Former Council Member Sharon Hurt is running for Davidson County Clerk

Former Council Member-at-Large Sharon Hurt announces that she is running for the office of Davidson County Clerk, emphasizing her experience as a public servant and a proven professional administrator.

“My career has been defined by serving others, building communities, and bringing people together,” said Hurt. “The County Clerk’s office is a vital touchpoint for every citizen. I am running to ensure that this office operates with the efficiency, transparency, and equity that the people of Davidson County deserve.”

Hurt was first elected in 2015 to Metro Council, a political unknown who won in a countywide vote. She was re-elected in 2019 as the general election top vote-getter in a large field. She also was the leading Black candidate for Mayor in 2023.

As a Council Member, she passed multiple initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Nashvillians. She spearheaded legislation that provided home weatherization support, improved pensions for 911 professionals, and enhanced opportunities for small businesses, particularly those owned by women and minorities. She was a leader in creation of the Community Oversight Board and making Juneteenth a legal holiday.

At the professional level, Hurt currently serves as executive director of Today’s Hope (formerly Street Works), Tennessee’s first certified syringe services program for those affected by HIV/AIDS. Previously, she was executive director of Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership (J.U.M.P.), a 20-year-plus tenure in which she measurably improved the way of life and the business environment along the historic Jefferson Street corridor. Hurt also had 20 years of administrative service at Meharry Medical College, rising to the position of Director of Admissions and Records.

Hurt’s Nashville roots are deep. She received her bachelor’s degree in business from Tennessee State University and a master’s degree nonprofit leadership from Belmont University. She and her husband of 43 years, Lovie Hurt, are proud parents of three adult daughters who have given them five grandchildren.

“Under my leadership, the County Clerk’s office will be a place where residents will find that courtesy and convenience are a given,” Hurt said, “And businesses will know they can count on our cutting-edge technology. The people of Nashville deserve no less.”