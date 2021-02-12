House Democrats Conclude Trump Impeachment Case, Warning of Potential Violence if Republicans Refuse to Convict

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, put the question directly to senators who have spent years wrangling with Trump’s pugilistic rhetoric and flirtations with right-wing extremism.

“Is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he is ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way?” Raskin asked.

“Would you bet the lives of more police officers on that? Would you bet the safety of your family on that? Would you bet the future of your democracy on that? If he gets back into office and it happens again, we have no one to blame but ourselves.”