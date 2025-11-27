Kitchen fires most prevalent on Thanksgiving Day

Each Thanksgiving over 2,300 home fires nationwide are caused by cooking, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Doctors with the Vanderbilt Burn Center are urging Nashvillians to do some research before deep-frying their turkeys this year.

Following a couple of simple tips can go a long way toward preventing dangerous burns from hot grease, or even house fires, according to Anne Wagner, MD, burn director, Vanderbilt Burn Center.

“I think if people would do a little bit more research on how to deep-fry a turkey, then they would have better outcomes,” Wagner said. “Don’t do it close to your house and don’t do it on the deck. The turkey must be completely thawed and patted dry — any moisture on the outside of the turkey will cause the oil to splatter. Lower it in with something so that you are not too close to the oil. Make sure that the oil is at the proper level and that the cooker is not overly filled to decrease the risk of spilling or boiling over. We have had people start their entire decks and houses on fire as well as themselves.

“Those can be huge burns from deep-frying a turkey. It can start their clothes on fire; the grease can spill over and cover a large portion of their body. We say that, for every percent burned, you are going to spend one to two days in the hospital, so it doesn’t take getting a very big burn before you are in the hospital for a month for a Thanksgiving turkey,” she said.

Wagner said another common scenario for burn injuries is when people take the turkey out of the oven, and the hot liquid around the turkey spills onto their ankles, feet or arms.

Overall, cooking is the leading cause of U.S. home fires and injuries, and the second leading cause of home fire deaths.

“Additionally, each year, with more people in the kitchen cooking for the holidays, we see a rise in all manner of cooking accidents that lead to everything from minor burns to life-ending injuries and house fires with devastating loss,” said Patrick Duffy, MD, assistant professor of Surgery, Vanderbilt Burn Center.

“Children are also at risk, especially when traveling to family and friends’ homes that may not have child safety practices in place, and in their own homes with more cooking and baking occurring preparing special holiday meals. In a flash a child can run into the kitchen, reach for a stove or fireplace, pull a hot mug or bowl from the counter or table, or grab hot foods from the microwave. It’s important to teach children cooking safety at an appropriate age, however, without careful attention and supervision we see devastating burns happen in an instant.”

Many good resources exist online. Look for reputable sources, experts say, since not every social media chef is demonstrating good safety.

https://www.ameriburn.org/prevention/burn-prevention-fact-sheets/cooking-safety-for-all https://www.ameriburn.org/prevention/burn-prevention-fact-sheets/home-and-everyday-safety