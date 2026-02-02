Leader Akbari delivers prebuttal to State of the State

‘After fifteen years of one-party control, working families are feeling the strain,’ Democratic senator says, as housing, groceries, electricity and health care hit record prices.

NASHVILLE—Senate Democratic Leader Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, today released a video message addressing the real state of Tennessee ahead of Gov. Bill Lee’s final State of the State speech scheduled for Monday.

In her remarks, Sen. Akbari highlighted the economic pressures crushing working families after years of Republican Party control and outlined Democrats’ vision for rebuilding Tennessee’s middle class.

"After fifteen years of one-party control, working families are feeling the strain," Sen. Akbari said.

Sen. Akbari drew a sharp contrast between Republican priorities and the needs of everyday Tennesseans.

"We're told Tennessee is a low-tax state. And for large corporations and the wealthiest few, that's true," she said.

The Democratic leader noted that Gov. Lee will deliver his address on February 2nd — Groundhog Day. The date recalls the 1993 Bill Murray film where his character is stuck living the same day over and over again. A fitting metaphor, Akbari says, for families who feel stuck in an endless cycle of rising costs and broken promises.

"Tennessee families can't afford another Groundhog Day year," Sen. Akbari said.

Sen. Akbari outlined the Democratic agenda to address the affordability crisis:

End the grocery tax

Expand health coverage

Make child care and early education affordable

Raise the minimum wage

Invest in strong public schools, safe infrastructure and thriving local businesses

"I didn't run for office to make life easier for those already doing fine," Sen. Akbari said.

Sen. Akbari closed with a message of hope and determination.

"Tennessee has everything it needs to thrive. We have talent. We have heart. We have grit," she said. "Democrats are ready to cut costs. Ready to raise wages. Ready to rebuild a strong and thriving middle class."

Gov. Lee will deliver his State of the State address Monday, February 2, 2026, at 6 p.m. CT.

About Senate Democratic Leader Raumesh Akbari

Sen. Raumesh Akbari represents District 29 in Memphis and was elected Senate Democratic Leader in 2023. She serves on the board of directors of the National Civil Rights Museum and is a champion for civil rights, voting rights and economic justice.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari’s full remarks:

Hello, Tennessee. I’m Raumesh Akbari, Tennessee Senate Democratic Leader.

In just a few days, Governor Bill Lee will deliver his final State of the State address. And this year, that day happens to be February the 2nd. Groundhog Day.

You know the story. Bill Murray wakes up to the same day again and again. At first, he’s confused. Then frustrated. And finally, he learns. He grows. He changes. And he breaks the cycle.

But here in Tennessee, too many families feel like they’re living the same day over and over. Waking up. Going to work. Paying more for groceries. More for rent. More for child care. More for electricity. And wondering, “Will it ever get easier?” You know what I’m talking about.

So before the governor steps to the podium, I want to talk about the real state of our state — not from a spreadsheet or a press release, but from kitchen tables across Tennessee. Kitchen tables like yours and mine.

Let me say this clearly: I believe in Tennessee. I believe in our people. And I believe our best days are still ahead.

But hope has to be matched with honesty.

After fifteen years of one-party control, working families are feeling the strain.

Housing costs are at a ten-year high. Grocery bills are higher than ever — and we still tax food at one of the highest rates in the nation. Electricity prices hit record levels. And child care now costs more than in-state college tuition. Nearly half of Tennessee families can’t cover the basic cost of living.

That’s not the Tennessee we want. And it’s not the Tennessee we have to accept.

We’re told Tennessee is a low-tax state. And for large corporations and the wealthy few, that’s true.

But it’s not true for a cashier in Clarksville.

A nurse in Jackson.

A teacher in Memphis.

Or the mechanic in Johnson City.

It doesn’t feel low-tax. It feels high-cost. High-stress. High-pressure. Month after month.

Meanwhile, priorities at the Capitol have been upside down.

Your public dollars flow to private schools through vouchers.

Corporate giveaways are measured in the billions.

Public schools are underfunded.

Rural hospitals are closing.

Roads and bridges are falling behind.

And all the while, families are told to wait. To be patient. To trust that somehow things will trickle down.

But Tennessee families can’t afford another Groundhog Day year.

We need relief. We need fairness. We need leadership focused on our lives, not distractions.

And that’s why Democrats are offering a different path.

A path that lowers costs by ending the grocery tax.

A path that expands health coverage so no family fears a medical bill more than a diagnosis.

A path that makes child care and early education affordable.

A path that raises wages so a full-time job means a decent life.

A path that invests in strong public schools, safe infrastructure, and thriving local businesses.

Not because it’s radical.

Because it’s reasonable.

Because it’s what working people, like you and I, deserve.

I didn’t run for office to make life easier for those already doing fine.

I ran for the parents packing lunches before sunrise.

For the grandparents raising grandchildren.

For the young couple trying to buy their first home.

For the worker putting in a full day’s labor and still worrying about how they’re going to pay the light bill.

That’s who I serve. That’s who Democrats serve.

We believe in the dignity of work.

The power of opportunity.

The idea that in Tennessee, if you work hard and play by the rules, you should be able to build a good life.

And here’s the truth: Tennessee has everything it needs to thrive.

We have talent.

We have heart.

We have grit.

We have a proud history of standing up for fairness and forging progress.

We’re the Volunteer State.

All we need now is the will to choose a different day.

A day where families aren’t squeezed.

Where children are supported.

Where seniors are secure.

Where prosperity reaches every community — rural, urban and suburban alike.

We don’t have to stay stuck in the same story.

We can learn. We can grow. We can change course.

And together, we can break the cycle.

Democrats are ready to cut costs.

Ready to raise wages.

Ready to rebuild a strong and thriving middle class.

Ready to make Tennessee a place where working families don’t just get by — they get ahead. They thrive.

The future of Tennessee is bright.

And together, we’re ready to step into it.

Thank you. And God bless Tennessee.