Legislation in Tennessee Seeks to Increase Access to Genetic Testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, commends Representative Rick Scarbrough (R-Oak Ridge) and Senator Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) for introducing legislation that would eliminate financial barriers for patients requiring clinically appropriate genetic testing, as well as the recommended screenings based on the results of that testing.

Germline testing is a type of test that looks for inherited mutations that have been present in every cell of the body since birth. In the U.S., 5-10% of breast cancers are related to a known inherited gene mutation. The lifetime risk of breast cancer increases 20-49% for women with moderate risk inherited gene mutations and 50% or more for women with high-risk inherited gene mutations.

SB 1626, introduced by Sen. Briggs, and HB 1775, introduced by Rep. Scarbrough, eliminate the patient out-of-pocket costs for multi-gene panel testing for inherited gene mutations and evidence-based screenings, ensuring individuals have access to critical information regarding their lifetime cancer risk and recommended early detection and cancer surveillance.

“This legislation ensures patients have information on their lifetime cancer risk and access to needed risk reduction and treatment strategies,” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen. “Understanding cancer risk shouldn’t depend on a patient’s financial means. This legislation helps to eliminate financial barriers, empowering individuals and their family members with essential knowledge to make informed decisions about their health.”

“Genetic testing allows physicians to better treat their patients, which can prevent untimely deaths. This legislation is a step toward helping patients and their families receive better treatment options and prevent cancer,” said Sen. Briggs.

“I’ve spoken to doctors and survivors of cancer. This critical legislation will allow doctors to follow their training in a proactive manner, cut total healthcare costs, and save lives,” said Rep. Scarbrough.

Identification of inherited cancer risk can help guide decisions regarding recommended screenings for the early detection of cancer, personalized cancer treatments and risk-reducing medical treatments. Studies have shown an estimated 83% of eligible patients that underwent multigene panel testing had changes to their medical management, including modifications in follow-up and chemotherapy strategy.