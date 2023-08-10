By Ashley Benkarski

MURFREESBORO, TN—Mothers Over Murder (MOM) held a meet-and-greet for their new Murfreesboro chapter at Patterson Park Community Center in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, August 1.

Attendees also celebrated the life of Terrell “Tee” Ray, who was murdered after celebrating his 30th birthday at the Villager Condominiums in Murfreesboro at approximately 3 a.m. on August 2, 2019. He was remembered with his favorite gospel song, “Praise Is What I Do,” sung by his loved ones, birthday cupcakes, and a release of butterflies.

Ray’s mother, Trina, is involved with the organization that includes moms–and one dad–that have suffered losing their children to violence, including Clemmie Greenlee, who has lost three family members, and Sheila Clemmons, mother of Jocques Clemmons, who was slain by law enforcement in 2017.

“Our community has been affected. It’s a serious problem . . .[W]e’re a group of individuals that want to help mothers to get past the grief or to deal with the grief because you never get past it,” Trina said.

Part of Nashville Peacemakers, MOM advocates for justice for victims and their families and engages in peaceful dispute resolution within their communities.

Sadly, many of these parents are left with the haunting questions of who killed their children and why. Trina is one of those parents.

But, rather than giving in to the harmful effects of grief, such as anger and depression, MOM members channel their pain into support for others and activism against violence in their communities. Greenlee, the group’s founder, spoke passionately.

“Nothing against anybody. I just want us to get real,” she said. “Quit coming to these events thinking you just going to hear another speech. ‘Cause you’re not going to hear it from me. I’m gonna call it like it is, this is bullshit. And it needs to stop. We need to get mad. Those that ain’t been hit, don’t wait till you get hit. Join us now.”

Those who took to the microphone all warned parents to be more aware of what’s going on in their own households, regardless of race or background. Greenlee saw that many of the mothers in the group were driving to Nashville from as far away as Dickson and Columbia, and she recognized the need for a new chapter.

“I’m thinking that the violence was only in Nashville. It was only on my street. It was only in my zip code,” she said. “But when I found out it wasn’t, oh no. I get to sit back and watch us cry, do funerals, go back home, cover our head, and don’t want to live no more. So we’re going to break bread, we’re going to learn how to live, we’re going to stand tall, we’re going to cry together, but we’re going to vent and get all of this out first.

Then we’re going to come back stronger and find out what we can do to help save that next child. I tell them all the time, I didn’t save mine, I’d like to save yours.”

She continued,“These kids are here, y’all. Y’all have to listen to what these kids are saying. And quit telling them they don’t know. Quit telling them they too little to know. Sit down and say, ‘Okay, well tell me then, how would you do it?’ And you gonna be surprised.”

The effects of violence on a community are far-reaching and often devastating, causing fear, trauma, and a breakdown of trust among residents. Children and adults may experience anxiety and/or depression and have difficulty concentrating; students may struggle with academic performance. Violence can also have economic consequences, such as decreased property values and business activity.

Rebuilding trust and relationships among community members is paramount in moving forward, and healing can be a complicated and lengthy process. It’s important to remember that healing takes time, and each person’s journey is unique.

If you or someone in your family has experienced the trauma of violence, reach out to e.c@mothersovermurder.org, or visit nashvillepeacemakers.org/mothers-over-murder.

There is an $11,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Terrell Ray. Contact Detective Julie Cox of the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5514.

The cases of Anthony “Monster” Davis, Cedrick “Ceddy Baby” Herbert, Nathan “Nate” Morgan, Fausto Hernandez, Thomas “Tommy” Holland, and Mario Santiago-Dominguez also remain unsolved. If you have information on those cases, you are urged to contact Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).