Local producer Aaron Jordan Jr. celebrates 1 million Tubi streams for ‘Dating My Past’

Nashville, TN — In a major milestone for independent Black filmmakers, Dating My Past, directed by Ricky Burchell and executive produced by Aaron Jordan Jr., has officially surpassed 1,000,000 streams on Tubi—achieved without traditional Hollywood or major industry backing. Distributed by Vision Films Inc., the film’s success represents a growing shift in the entertainment landscape, where independent creators are leveraging digital platforms to reach global audiences while maintaining ownership and creative control.

Jordan Jr., who retains a majority ownership stake in the film, emphasized the significance of the milestone: “This is bigger than a film—it’s about ownership, access, and showing what’s possible when independent Black creators bet on themselves. We didn’t wait for permission. We built our own lane, and the audience showed up.”

Dating My Past explores themes of self-reflection, relationships, and personal growth—topics that have resonated deeply with viewers and fueled the film’s organic rise on Tubi through word-of-mouth and consistent audience engagement. Burchell added, “This film was created with purpose. To see it connect with over a million viewers without the traditional system behind it is powerful. It shows that authenticity and relatability still win.”

The film’s success underscores the increasing influence of free streaming platforms in democratizing film distribution and providing opportunities for underrepresented voices to thrive outside of legacy gatekeeping systems. With over 1 million streams and counting, the team behind Dating My Past is continuing to build momentum while exploring future film projects and expanded distribution opportunities.

About “Dating My Past”

Dating My Past is an independent feature film centered on personal growth, relationships, and confronting one’s past. Directed by Ricky Burchell and executive produced by Aaron Jordan Jr., the film stands as a testament to the power of independent filmmaking, ownership, and direct audience connection.