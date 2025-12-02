Local Volunteers Aim to Restore WWII-era Aircraft and Preserve Aviation History

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Music City Wing is proud to announce that its SNJ 4 Texan has been selected to participate in the CAF’s annual “12 Planes of Christmas” fundraising campaign — a nationwide effort to support the restoration and maintenance of historic warbirds that keep America’s aviation legacy alive.

Built as a WWII-era advanced trainer, the SNJ-4 — known in Army Air Forces service as the AT- 6 Texan — prepared thousands of pilots for combat. This particular aircraft served through 1957 and continued its legacy into the Korean War era, bridging the transition from WWII piston aircraft to early jets.

The Music City Wing recently completed a major milestone in the aircraft’s restoration, installing a new engine and repairing the propeller. The next step is a complete repainting of the SNJ-4, both to preserve the airframe and to match the aircraft’s renewed mechanical components with a historically accurate finish.

The Music City Wing aims to raise $10,000 of the $30,000 needed through the “12 Planes of Christmas” campaign to complete the repainting by February 2026. Once finished, the SNJ-4 will be featured in the CAF’s rides program, giving the public the chance to experience history in flight and to connect with the men and women who trained in these aircraft.

“This aircraft represents a critical part of America’s aviation story, the final step for young pilots before they advanced to fighter platforms during World War II,” said Devereaux Cannon, Unit Leader of the CAF Music City Wing. “By restoring it, we’re preserving not only the machine, but the stories of courage, skill, and service that define our nation’s history.”

The aircraft also serves as a hands-on educational tool for students, aviation enthusiasts, and the public. The metal construction allows visitors to climb inside at events and ask questions, while CAF members use it to teach about aviation maintenance and the evolution of aircraft systems.

Over the last decade, CAF’s 12 Planes of Christmas campaign has garnered over $2.8 million in contributions, with last year’s campaign raising more than $500,000. These funds have been instrumental in bringing numerous rare aircraft back to flight, furthering the CAF’s mission to Educate, Inspire, and Honor.

To support the Music City Wing’s SNJ-4 and contribute to the 12 Planes of Christmas campaign, visit https://fundrazr.com/SNJ_MusicCity.