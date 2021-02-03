Looking to Celebrate Black History Month? Here is a List of Virtual Events

By Mike Patton

Special to The Tribune

Looking for ways to celebrate Black History Month? Here are some virtual events throughout

Tennessee that may be of interest. Check back daily for updates. Make a donation at

to support the journalism produced by The Tribune.

Feb 2

12 PM EST- 1 PM EST: Conversation with Creators of Black in Appalachia (Virtual event-UT-

Knoxville)

A conversation with the creators of Black in Appalachia podcast – journalist and activist Angela

Dennis and University of Tennessee sociologist and critical studies scholar Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin.

A Q&A session will be moderated by journalist and Compass co-founder Jesse Mayshark. Co-

sponsored by UT School of Journalism &; Electronic Media and East Tennessee Society of

Professional Journalists.

Link to Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0tdOirrjkiHNJs-WNntYToutvFFzy6X7fK

Feb 6

10 AM EST- 3PM EST: 16 th Annual Black Issues Conference (Virtual Event-UT-Knoxville)

This year’ss conference, with the theme Manifesting Hope, Health, and Healing;, will focus on

the state of Black health in America. This includes social, mental, physical, financial, and all

other forms of health. The conference will feature select breakout presenters and keynote

speaker, Tabitha Brown!

Link to Register (Must register by February 4 th ) : https://multicultural.utk.edu/events/signature-

events/bic/

Feb 10 th

5 PM EST- 6 PM EST: “Let’s Talk Abroad” Webinar Series (Virtual Event- UT-Knoxville)

In honor of Black History Month, the Programs Abroad Office will jump-start its webinar series by featuring the education abroad experiences of several of UT’s Black students. In this event, a panel will discuss their motivations for traveling abroad and highlight the experiences, opportunities, and even challenges they faced. Come ready to hear the advice they would give to fellow UT students who are thinking about a #VolsAbroad experience and what impact their global experience had in their lives.

Dial-in link: www.tiny.utk.edu/studyabroad-webinar

6 PM EST – 7 PM EST: Southern (Dis) Comfort: Homosexuality in the Black South (Virtual Event-UT Knoxville)

In this lecture, Dr. Johnson engages several narratives from his book Sweet Tea: Black Gay Men of the South that exemplify the ways in which same-sex sex in the Black South provides insight into the history of Black homosexuality in the South, how Black gay men in this region engage in sexual non-conformity, and, despite discourse to the contrary, how they actively engage in HIV/AIDS prevention.

Link to Register: https://tennessee.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqduGsrT0sHt1dK-XTzF91yaHFngc7i9YE

Feb 11

3:30 PM EST to 5 PM EST : Early Black Literacy Community and Generational Uplift

Prof. Brigitte Fielder (U of Wisconsin) delivers the public plenary for UTK’s Frederick Douglass Day Celebration.

Registration needed for this event at this link: https://tennessee.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIrdOCqpzosGd1yNTjyhIYgobLyHxXHi5_d

Memphis

Feb 4

6 PM CST: Black Voice in Media

JOIN US FOR A PANEL DISCUSSION OF LOCAL AFRICAN AMERICAN JOURNALIST WHO WILL SPEAK ABOUT THEIR EXPERIENCES IN JOURNALISM, WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A BLACK JOURNALIST, THEIR CAREER PATHS, AND HOW THEY AMPLIFY BLACK VOICES IN THEIR WORK.

Follow this link to register: https://tinyurl.com/y2d4pbev. Also follow this link the night of the event: https://tinyurl.com/y4wemnbq .

Feb 5

6 PM CST- 7 PM CST: Book Talk: Four-Hundred Souls

Join the discussion of extraordinary voices comes together to tell one of history’s great epics: the four-hundred-year journey of African Americans from 1619 to the present—edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain.

Follow link for more information: https://www.civilrightsmuseum.org/events >

Feb 11 4:45 PM CST:

Movie Night: How to Secure the Bag

Tune in for a special showing of “The Banker” on Microsoft Teams. After the movie, a panel discussion will take place with a group of young men who are SCS student leaders to discuss black male entrepreneurs and the obstacles and successes in the world of business.

(Please check out Shelby County Schools website for more information on the time and link for showing: http://www.scsk12.org/news/index?id=1242 )

Nashville

Feb 2

6 PM CST: African-American History Class: Wilmington, NC Coup D’Etat

Join Global Education Center for Black History Tuesdays with Tirra as she brings back the popular and brilliant history instruction, Andrea McClain! This week Andrea is talking about the Wilmington, NC Coup D’Etat. This is the story of voting by Black people in North Carolina for decades. Join them on Facebook Live for this deep history lesson with Andrea.

(Follow this link to attend: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalEdCenter . Free event)

6 PM CST: Our History, Our Legacy- The Lost in The Ivy Project

A brief discussion overview of the history of Black students at the Vanderbilt University and a discussion of some of the deliverables led by Dr. Roosevelt Noble.

(Must register at this link to get Zoom Link: https://forms.vanderbilt.edu/view.php?id=1370009 with passcode being the following: VU1953)

Feb 4

12 PM CST: More Than Tired: The Lesser Told Story of Rosa Parks

This brief discussion focuses on the untold story of her racial and social activist experience. There will also be special prizes for attendees.

(Must fill out registration form at this link: https://forms.vanderbilt.edu/view.php?id=1370009 with passcode being the following: VU1953)

1PM CST: Why Black America Should Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19

A brief 30 minute talk with Dr. James Hildreth, President and Chief Executive Officer at Meharry Medical College on “Why Black America Should Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19”.

(Must fill out registration form at this link: https://forms.vanderbilt.edu/view.php?id=1370009 with passcode being the following: VU1953)

6 PM CST- 7:30 PM CST: Historic Black Communities: Origins and Possibilities- Part 1

For more information and to get the link to the virtual event, please check this link: https://tnmuseum.org/calendar-of-events/event/2051096

Feb.5

“Be Strong Sis/Bruh” – PaQuita Pullen

Feb 5, 2021 11:30 AM

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqduutqzsoE9270uqnQ5njVD1XaPykG6mr

Feb 10

1 PM CST: Lunch and Learn: Tennessee’s Historically Black College and Universities

The Tennessee State Museum’s February’s Lunch & Learn will focus on the history and importance of Tennessee’s six Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs). Fisk University Postdoctoral Fellow Dr. Magana Kabugi will discuss their origins, challenges, and what they may look like in the future. He will also speak on their contributions to the medical community, honing in on the current pandemic.

(Follow this link for more information: https://calendar.utk.edu/event/16th_annual_black_issues_conference#.YBRM8GhKg2x )

5PM CST: Saving Our Communities w/ Gideon’s Army

This discussion will focus on the efforts and initiatives led by Gideon’s Army to provide community support and resources for Black neighborhoods in Nashville led by Gideon’s Army founder and Vanderbilt alum Rasheedat Fetuga.

(Must fill out registration form at this link: https://forms.vanderbilt.edu/view.php?id=1370009 with passcode being the following: VU1953)

Feb. 10

“Laughter is the Best Medicine”- Brian Covington

06:00 PM

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYkc-mopjgoGdFdIxcy2-e5ONdUA3UpHyCl

Feb 11

12 PM CST: Race and Revolution Panel Discussion (Vanderbilt University-Virtual Event)

Must register here to receive Zoom Links: https://vanderbilt.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpceytpz0vHtVwfBHUpQWbu9zfShZ9QLW4