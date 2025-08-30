Metro Council to Meet Thursday, October 9 Due to October 7 Special Primary Election

Nashville, Tenn. — Due to the U.S. House District 7 Special Primary Election on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Vice Mayor Angie E. Henderson has called a special meeting of the Metropolitan Council for Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Associated committee meetings will be held on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, and Thursday, October 9, 2025, ahead of the 6:30 p.m. Council special meeting. Council and committee meeting dates, times, and agendas can be found on the Metro Council’s legislative website. Rule 46.1 of the Metro Council Rules of Procedure specifies that no Council or committee meeting shall be held on days in which a primary or general election overseen by the Davidson County Election Commission has been scheduled. If an election falls on a regularly scheduled Council meeting date, the Vice Mayor may schedule a special meeting to conduct the business of the Council. Special meetings of the Metropolitan Council may be convened pursuant to Section 3.04 of the Charter of the Metropolitan Government. The last day for Davidson County residents to register to vote in the October 7th Primary Election is September 8, 2025. Information about voter registration can be found at Nashville.gov/departments/ elections/register-vote. Council Meetings are held in the David Scobey Council Chamber at the Historic Courthouse & City Hall located at One Public Square. All meetings are open to the public. Members of the public may also view meetings live online at stream.nashville.gov via the Metro Nashville Network (MNN) and the MNN YouTube channel. Metro Nashville and Davidson County residents can watch MNN on local Comcast/Xfinity channel 3, AT&T U-verse channel 99, and streaming on the MNN Roku channel.