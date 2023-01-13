Nashville, Tenn. – The Mayor’s Office of Community Engagement, Metro Department of Human Resources and the Metropolitan Action Commission will host an in-person career fair on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the W.A. Bass Learning Center located at 5200 Delaware Avenue.
All employers are Metro Government departments and Metro related agencies.
Agencies on site to discuss career opportunities include:
Metro Social Services
Office of the Metro Trustee
Metro General Services/Fleet Division
Metro Action Commission
Music City Center
Metro Public Health Department
Metro Water Services
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office
Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency
Metro Nashville Public Schools
Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure
Metro Department of Parks and Recreation
Metro Nashville Police Department – Human Resources
Department of Emergency Communications
Metro Nashville Police Department – Recruitment Division
A representative from Metro Veterans Services will be present to discuss veteran benefits.