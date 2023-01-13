Nashville, Tenn. – The Mayor’s Office of Community Engagement, Metro Department of Human Resources and the Metropolitan Action Commission will host an in-person career fair on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the W.A. Bass Learning Center located at 5200 Delaware Avenue.

All employers are Metro Government departments and Metro related agencies.

Agencies on site to discuss career opportunities include:

Metro Social Services

Office of the Metro Trustee

Metro General Services/Fleet Division

Metro Action Commission

Music City Center

Metro Public Health Department

Metro Water Services

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office

Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure

Metro Department of Parks and Recreation

Metro Nashville Police Department – Human Resources

Department of Emergency Communications

Metro Nashville Police Department – Recruitment Division

A representative from Metro Veterans Services will be present to discuss veteran benefits.