Metro students get new transit service

NASHVILLE, TN — YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee proudly announces the 33rd class of its Academy for Women of Achievement (AWA), presented by Amazon. Five extraordinary women and one leading organization will be honored for their remarkable contributions to the community during an awards celebration on Tues., Oct. 28 at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel.

This year’s event is co-chaired by Deborah Taylor Tate (AWA Class of 2006), Hon. Emily J. Reynolds (AWA Class of 2024), and Adrienne Johnson, YWCA Board Member. “The women and organization we celebrate this year embody the values of the YWCA—strength, leadership, and commitment to community,” said Sharon K. Roberson, President and CEO of YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee. “They are breaking down barriers, lifting up others, and shaping a more inclusive future for our region. We are thrilled to recognize their contributions.”

The 2025 honorees join a distinguished group of 198 women and 35 organizations previously inducted into the AWA. They represent the best of Nashville’s business, nonprofit, academic, and civic sectors. The honorees were selected by a committee of business and community leaders, along with members of YWCA’s Executive Committee.

The 2025 theme will be announced at a private gathering in September. Longtime AWA supporter FINN Partners is developing the theme and program for the event. The 33rd AWA public reception will take place on Tues., Oct. 28 at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel. More details, including ticket, times, and table information, can be found at www.ywcanashville.com/awa2025.

Lelan Statom, NewsChannel 5 weather anchor and co-host of “Talk of the Town,” will return as emcee for the evening. YWCA thanks all generous supporters, including:

Presenting Sponsor: Amazon

Peace Sponsors: Mary Wester Foundation and Dollar General

Freedom Sponsors: BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust and Jackson National Life Insurance Company

The Academy for Women of Achievement was launched in 1992 to increase community awareness and appreciation for the accomplishments of women in the workforce and community. Honorees are recognized for their integrity, leadership, professional success, and dedication to improving the lives of others.

YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. For over 125 years, the YWCA has helped women, girls, and families build safe, self-sufficient lives. Programs include Domestic Violence Services, AMEND Together, Girls Inc., Dress for Success, Family Learning Center, and Social Justice and Advocacy. Learn more at ywcanashville.com, and follow us on Instagram and X @YWCANashville or Facebook at facebook.com/YWCANashville.