    Mt. Zion Hosts Free Back-to-School Bash to Support Thousands of Nashville Families Church Provided Resources to Over 4,000 Families in 2024

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mt. Zion Baptist Church will once again serve the
    Nashville community with its highly anticipated Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 2,
    from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Antioch Campus (2261 Murfreesboro Pike).
    Following last year’s turnout of more than 4,000 families, the event returns with free school
    supplies, haircuts, health screenings, and more; all to ensure students start the year prepared and
    confident.
    WHAT: Mt. Zion’s Annual Back to School Bash
    WHEN: Saturday, August 2, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
    WHERE: Mt. Zion Antioch Campus – 2261 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217
    WHO: Students and families across Nashville – All ages welcome
    COST: Free – while supplies last
    Services & Giveaways Include:
    • Free backpacks and school supplies
    • Free haircuts for students
    • Brand new shoes
    • Health screenings
    • Music, food trucks, games, and family fun
    “Preparing for the school year should be filled with hope, not stress,” said Bishop Joseph W.
    Walker III, Senior Pastor of Mt. Zion. “This event is our way of wrapping families in love and
    support and letting them know they’re not alone. We’re building more than school readiness—
    we’re building community.”
    Supplies and services are first-come, first-served. Early arrival is strongly encouraged.

