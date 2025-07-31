Mt. Zion Hosts Free Back-to-School Bash to Support Thousands of Nashville Families Church Provided Resources to Over 4,000 Families in 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mt. Zion Baptist Church will once again serve the

Nashville community with its highly anticipated Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 2,

from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Antioch Campus (2261 Murfreesboro Pike).

Following last year’s turnout of more than 4,000 families, the event returns with free school

supplies, haircuts, health screenings, and more; all to ensure students start the year prepared and

confident.

WHAT: Mt. Zion’s Annual Back to School Bash

WHEN: Saturday, August 2, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Mt. Zion Antioch Campus – 2261 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217

WHO: Students and families across Nashville – All ages welcome

COST: Free – while supplies last

Services & Giveaways Include:

• Free backpacks and school supplies

• Free haircuts for students

• Brand new shoes

• Health screenings

• Music, food trucks, games, and family fun

“Preparing for the school year should be filled with hope, not stress,” said Bishop Joseph W.

Walker III, Senior Pastor of Mt. Zion. “This event is our way of wrapping families in love and

support and letting them know they’re not alone. We’re building more than school readiness—

we’re building community.”

Supplies and services are first-come, first-served. Early arrival is strongly encouraged.