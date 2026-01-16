Museum celebrates MLK day

NASHVILLE, TN — The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) is having a series of special events Jan. 19 as part of its joint celebrations of MLK Day and the fifth anniversary. There will be live performances, special conversations, and more, with all these events free. The live performances will include Carter Hammonds’ Lift Every Voice and Sing, as well as The BoykinZ, Chris Blue, and DJ Smoke. The Legendary Conversations segment spotlights “Sister Groups: Legacy & Innovation.” It’s a panel with the McCrary Sisters and The BoykinZ. In addition, there’s another panel, “Civil Rights: Memphis to Nashville,” featuring Cortelia Clark and Bettye Crutcher.

The museum is also launching its new digital platform that day, which will link Black music to multiple places and people around the world. Chris Blue will be the platform’s first live guest. The Family Education Programming segment From Nothing 2 Something features interactive workshops with body percussion, African dance, and hands-on learning. Another bonus will be the five-year anniversary exhibition. It will feature previously unseen artifacts from the museum’s 5,000+ piece collection, plus the official unveiling of the McCrary Sisters lobby exhibition. In addition, throughout the day there will be DJ performances, bar service, photo opportunities, Roots & Streams digital platform demos, and an exclusive member lounge.

Another NMAAM program will be held Jan. 20. This is Bridge to Broadway, an intergenerational performance showcase (Old School vs. New School). It includes an interactive Musical Passport Journey through six genre stations, and hands-on education in the Predators Fun Zone. It is being presented in partnership with the Nashville Predators and Nissan. This event gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. Tickets are available from $55-$140.

The National Museum of African American Music is located at 510 Broadway in Nashville.