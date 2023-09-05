Nashville, TN – The Nashville Gospel and Sacred Music Coalition (NGSMC) in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and Downtown Presbyterian Church present My Soul Looks Back: A Gospel Music Heritage Month Celebration Honoring Our Legends on Sunday, September 10th.

Through the efforts of Charles Humbard and Alvin V. Williams, the month of September was officially designated as Gospel Music Heritage Month in 2008 by dual legislation of the US House of Representatives and Senate. The Sunday afternoon program serves as Nashville’s official kickoff of the month-long celebration.

From the likes of the Fisk Jubilee Singers to Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones, Nashville has long been an integral hub for the global proliferation of Black sacred music. My Soul Looks Back will present a full cadre of styles such as the negro spiritual, field hollers, traditional and contemporary gospel, gospel quartet, and more. Tributes and honors will be made and given to the late Professor James Scandrick of Fifteenth Ave Baptist Church and American Baptist College, members of the New Life Singers, Grammy winning producer and Tennessee State University professor Sanchez Harley, and pioneers of Nashville’s quartet tradition. Performers include the W. Crimm Singers, Nathan and Suzanne Young, Phil Jackson & TOJ and more.

Regarding My Soul Looks Back, NMAAM Community Engagement Manager and native Nashvillian, Byron Harvey remarked “We are excited to offer our city a musically diverse and welcoming celebration of a sound that means so much to so many. Our aim is to show that gospel music is for everyone, regardless of where you come from. There’s something that can be gleamed from experiencing this powerful music”. Downtown Presbyterian’s music director and organist, William Taylor echoed with these sentiments. “DPC relishes the opportunity to participate in this kickoff event. So much history occurred within this three-block radius (includes NMAAM the Ryman, Woolworth building on John Lewis Way North, from Broadway to Union) and DPC offers the perfect central location for the evening in this historic acoustical space. And the DPC 110-year-old pipe organ will complement the performance lineup providing a spectacular evening of tributes and music.” My Soul Looks Back is free and open to the public with donations accepted in support of the artists.

Downtown Presbyterian Church is located at 154 Rep. John Lewis Way North. Doors open

at 4:00pm with the program beginning at 5:00pm. General entry is encouraged through the front doors on Church Street, with handicapped access available through the elevator off the walkway to the east of the building. Attendees can obtain free tickets or make donations at eventbrite.com. Search “My Soul Looks Back” or visit the link below.