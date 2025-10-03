My Brother’s Keeper Nashville Partnership Welcomes Marc Anthony Peek as New Director

NASHVILLE, TN – The My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Nashville Partnership today announced the appointment of Marc Anthony Peek as its new Director. Peek will lead the city’s efforts to accelerate outcomes for boys and young men of color, advancing Nashville’s vision to become a national model for youth opportunity and success.

Peek brings two decades of leadership in education, youth engagement, and community development, and a deep commitment to building collaborative systems that ensure equity, opportunity, and success for all youth in Nashville. He has served as a Community Achieves Site Manager at Napier Elementary School, where he worked as a restorative practice coach and key liaison between schools and community-based organizations.

Previously, Peek coordinated large-scale service learning initiatives as Contract Manager at Hands on Nashville for Tennessee State University and worked for nearly a decade as a Family Therapist and Youth Engagement Specialist at The Oasis Center.

He holds a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelor of English with a Minor in Africana Studies from Tennessee State University. As Director, he will oversee the partnership’s strategic priorities, including the I Read I Lead literacy campaign and other milestone areas aligned with MBK’s framework.

“Marc Anthony Peek is the right leader at the right time for MBK Nashville,” said Lonnell Matthews, Davidson County Juvenile Court Clerk and Co-Chair of the MBK Nashville Leadership Table. “His passion, vision, and experience will strengthen our ability to create real, lasting change for young men across our city.”

“I am honored to join MBK Nashville at such a pivotal moment,” said Marc Anthony Peek, MBK Nashville Director. “Our community has already demonstrated what’s possible when government, schools, and nonprofits work together. I look forward to building on that foundation to ensure more of our young men read at grade level, graduate ready for college or careers, and are prepared to lead lives of purpose and impact.”

About My Brother’s Keeper Nashville Partnership

The MBK Nashville Partnership creates conditions for the success of young males from diverse backgrounds through mentorship, scholarship, and self-determination, leveraging cross-sector partnerships in education, community, and government.