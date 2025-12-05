Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce celebrates 27 years

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce hosted an unforgettable evening of excellence and celebration at the JW Marriott during its 27th Annual Black-Tie Gala. Guests stepped into the Symphony Ballroom to a warm welcome from Dr. Isaac Addae, setting the tone for a night filled with elegance, connection, and purpose. More than 300 attendees gathered around beautifully set tables to enjoy a truly divine dinner experience. Dr. Richard Price offered a heartfelt invocation, followed by the soulful sounds of Victor Chatman, whose music created an atmosphere rich with culture and community.

The evening’s keynote speaker, Ashley Upkins, Esq.—President of the National Bar Association and Corporate Leader at Silicon Ranch—delivered a dynamic and thought-provoking address titled “Resilience Will Be Our Renaissance.” Her message resonated deeply, reminding the audience of the power of perseverance, collective strength, and vision for the future.

The program continued with a series of well-deserved recognitions honoring the outstanding professionals and business leaders who are shaping Middle Tennessee. State Representative Harold Love of District 58 received the NBCC Advocacy in Action Leader Award. Three rising stars were also recognized: Surell Walker, Owner of Walker Insurance; Teresa Bowens, Founder and CEO of All American Sitters; and Nelson Burton, CEO of Burton Transit. Alex Sanders, CEO of Pinnacle Construction Partners, was named the NBCC Career Connector and Achiever. The prestigious NBCC Business of the Year award was presented to Q Taylor, Chief Operating Officer of 8th & Roast, and Bridgestone’s BeBold ERG Team was celebrated as Corporate Partner of the Year.

The evening culminated with the Rosetta Miller-Perry Legacy Award, presented to Cushion Employer Services Corporation. Founded 35 years ago by Executive Chairman Bill Martin—a United States Air Force veteran who transitioned his dedication to service into building a top-tier consulting and workforce development organization—Cushion Employer Services continues to thrive under the leadership of his wife, Pam, who serves as President, and their son Will, who is proudly carrying the family’s legacy forward.

The NBCC Board also announced the addition of five new board members, further strengthening the Chamber’s dynamic leadership. The new board members include Cherelle Cortez, MCA, VP of Trade Partner Engagement & Development at Layton Construction; Terrance Adams, MBA, Chief Operating Officer at Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital; Stacey Nickens, C.M., VP of Corporate Communication and Marketing for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority; Emanuel Roland, Founder and Owner of Roland’s Photography; and Anthony Hutchinson, MBA, Senior Manager of HRIS Solutions at Bridgestone Americas.

As we look ahead to 2026, the Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce remains committed to its mission to help businesses Connect, Grow, Learn, and Prosper. We invite you to become a part of this vibrant and impactful community by joining us at www.nashblackchamber.com