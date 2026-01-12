Nashville Residents Demand End to ICE After Woman Killed in Minnesota

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville residents and local elected officials gathered Sunday morning in Germantown to call for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, following the death of a 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minnesota.

The rally, organized by community groups including Nashville Indivisible, The ReMIX Way and Music City MigraWatch, began near the Bicentennial Capitol Mall and drew hundreds of demonstrators. Participants marched through the neighborhood, voicing opposition to federal immigration enforcement and expressing concern over its impact on local communities.

“We’re here to say we don’t need ICE in our community,” said Becky Dan of Nashville Indivisible. “Our local law enforcement is capable of addressing the issues we face.”

The protest was organized just days after Renee Nicole Good was killed during an encounter with an ICE agent in Minnesota. Federal officials have said the agent acted in self-defense.

President Donald Trump addressed the incident Friday, reaffirming his administration’s support for immigration enforcement officers.

“We will always be protecting ICE, and we consider Border Patrol and law enforcement to be heroes,” Trump said during remarks on the matter.

Caryn Shelton, a Nashville resident who attended Sunday’s demonstration, said the shooting struck a personal chord.

“It could be any one of us,” Shelton said. “People are dying. That’s why it’s so important to stand together and recognize what happened to Renee Nicole Good.”

Organizers said the event came together quickly, with planning beginning just 24 hours before the march.

“We started organizing this on Friday after we all got off work,” Dan said. “The response from the community has been overwhelming.”

While Shelton said she was encouraged by the turnout, she hopes to see even more participation in future actions.

“I’m proud of the people who showed up today, but it’s not enough,” she said. “We need more voices.”

In response to an inquiry about the rally, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement emphasizing the agency’s stance on public safety and lawful protest.

“The First Amendment protects peaceful speech and assembly, not rioting,” McLaughlin said. “DHS is taking constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers. ICE officers are experiencing a nearly 1,300% increase in assaults as they work to arrest violent offenders. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who obstructs or assaults law enforcement will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”