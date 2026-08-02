Nashville Soccer Club Acquires Senegalese Defensive Midfielder Famara Camara

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Soccer Club has signed defensive midfielder Famara Camara in a transfer from Norway’s Ranheim IL through June of 2029 with an option through June of 2030 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Camara will occupy an international roster spot.
“Famara is a talented midfielder who has the ability to impact games on both sides of the ball,” said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. “He will join a talented midfield corps here in Nashville and complement that group really well.”
The 21-year-old has made 40 career appearances for Ranheim IL in Norway’s second division since turning pro in 2025, registering one goal and two assists.
On the international stage, Camara has represented Senegal’s U20’s where he helped lead the squad to a bronze medal finish at the 2023 African Games.
Transaction: Nashville SC signs Famara Camara via transfer from Ranheim IL of Norway’s OBOS-Ligaen through June of 2029 with an option through June of 2030.
FAMARA CAMARA
Position: Defensive Midfielder
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 172 lbs.
Birthdate: April 10, 2005
Age: 21
Birthplace: Mbour, Senegal
Nationality: Senegalese
Last club: Ranheim IL (Norway’s OBOS-Ligaen)
How acquired: Signed via transfer from Ranheim IL on July 27, 2026 through June of 2029 with an option through June of 2030
About Nashville SC
Nashville SC joined Major League Soccer on Feb. 29, 2020 in front of the largest attendance ever recorded for a soccer match in the State of Tennessee and won its first trophy and the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee history with its victory in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In its inaugural MLS season, Nashville SC defied expectations by becoming the second MLS expansion side to win and advance to the Conference Semifinals in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Nashville SC returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in its sophomore campaign after becoming just the seventh team in MLS history to go unbeaten at home in a season. The Boys in Gold again qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022, 2023, and 2025, becoming just the third team in league history to reach the postseason during the team’s first four years in existence and the ninth to do so in five of its first six seasons. Nashville SC inaugurated GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, in front of a sellout crowd of 30,109 on May 1, 2022. For more information, visit NashvilleSC.com and follow the club at @NashvilleSC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok
, X and Spotify.