TSU’s Aaron Nkrumah Signs Exhibit 10 Contract with Denver Nuggets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Tennessee State’s Aaron Nkruma has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets, earning an opportunity to compete for an NBA roster spot after completing one of the most accomplished seasons in program history.

The agreement comes immediately following the 2026 NBA Draft and marks the next step in a pre-draft journey that transformed Nkrumah from an overlooked prospect into one of the most compelling stories of the offseason.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed NBA agreement that allows players to compete during training camp and can be converted into a two-way contract.

For Tennessee State, the opportunity carries familiar significance.

Robert Covington followed a similar path after going undrafted in 2013, signing with the Houston Rockets before beginning his professional career with the organization’s NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Covington went on to enjoy an 11-year NBA career, appearing in more than 600 games and earning NBA All-Defensive First Team honors in 2018 while playing for Houston, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nkrumah now has an opportunity to write his own story.

Despite leading TSU to one of the most successful seasons in program history, Nkrumah was left out of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, one of college basketball’s premier pre-draft showcases. His NBA aspirations remained alive when he became the final player invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp.

He made the most of it.

Nkrumah turned heads during two scrimmage games, scoring 31 points and knocking down three 3-pointers while showcasing the complete skill set that made him one of the nation’s most impactful players. His performance earned an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine, where he continued to impress scouts and executives against many of the top prospects in the 2026 draft class.

By the conclusion of the pre-draft process, Nkrumah had transformed himself from one of the Ohio Valley Conference’s best players into one of the most compelling stories entering NBA Summer League.

The OVC Player of the Year capped a historic 2025-26 season by averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game while leading Tennessee State to a 23-10 overall record, a share of the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship and the program’s first OVC Tournament title since 1994.

Behind Nkrumah’s leadership, the Tigers returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 32 years and finished among the nation’s highest-scoring teams at more than 80 points per game. His impact on both ends of the floor helped fuel one of the most successful seasons in Tennessee State’s Division I era.

Nkrumah joins a distinguished lineage of TSU basketball greats that includes Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion Dick Barnett, NBA champion Ted McClain, NBA All-Stars Truck Robinson and Anthony Mason, and first-round NBA Draft picks Monti Davis and Carlos Rogers.

For TSU, Nkrumah’s signing represents more than a professional contract. It reflects the program’s continued ability to develop NBA-caliber talent and reinforces that the pathway from an HBCU to the highest level of professional basketball remains open.

The next chapter begins in July, when Nkrumah is expected to join the Nuggets’ roster for the NBA 2K27 Summer League in Las Vegas. The annual showcase will provide another opportunity to compete against some of professional basketball’s top young talent as he continues his pursuit of an NBA roster spot.

For a player who went from being overlooked for the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament to becoming the final invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp, every opportunity has mattered. His opportunity with the Nuggets is simply the latest – and the biggest yet.

About Tennessee State University

Founded in 1912, Tennessee State University is Nashville’s only public land-grant university offering 41 bachelor’s degrees, 15 graduate certificates, 27 master’s degrees, and nine doctoral degrees. TSU’s campus spans 500 acres. The university is committed to academic excellence, providing students with a quality education in a nurturing and innovative environment that prepares them as alumni to be global leaders. Visit tnstate.edu for more details.