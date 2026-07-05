MNPS Celebrates Continued TCAP Achievement Increase

Nashville Public Schools is celebrating another year of remarkable academic achievement as preliminary results from the 2026 Spring TCAP (Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program) and End-of-Course Exams (EOCs) reveal continued achievement improvement across core subjects in grades 3-8 and powerful gains among high school students. Building on last year’s record-setting performance, MNPS students once again raised proficiency in English Language Arts, Math, and Social Studies, proof that the district’s momentum is real, sustained, and undeniable.

“Our success is undeniable, and it belongs to our students and the educators who believe in them,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Superintendent of Nashville Public Schools. “By staying focused on improving the conditions for teaching and learning, we are giving our students the support they need to thrive. Building on last year’s record results, these gains reflect the determination of our students and their families, the dedication of our teachers, and a community committed to excellence. We could not be prouder, and we are just getting started.”

Highlights from the 2026 TCAP Results

Strong Improvement in Achievement Across Core Subjects

Proficiency rose in English Language Arts, Math, and Social Studies in grades 3-8 compared to 2025, extending the district’s success streak beyond last year’s historic, record-setting results.

Social Studies Soars

Social Studies proficiency surged 4.1 percentage points to 42.1 percent, the largest subject-level gain in grades 3-8 and a powerful sign of districtwide momentum.

High School Students Shine

Students delivered standout End-of-Course gains in subjects commonly tested throughout the district’s high schools, led by Integrated Math III (up 7.9 points) and English II (up 6.5 points), with additional growth in Integrated Math I, Integrated Math II, Algebra I, and U.S. History.

Strength in Foundational Grades

ELA proficiency climbed in several key grades, including 3rd grade (up 2.5 points), 7th grade (up 2.2 points), and 8th grade (up 1.9 points), while 4th grade Math jumped 2.6 points.

Performance Above the Rest

MNPS students outpaced the state in year-over-year performance changes in Social Studies, English I, English II, Integrated Math II, and Integrated Math III.

A Proven, Multi-Year Climb

The 2026 results continue an upward trajectory that follows 2025’s strongest TCAP performance in district history, the result of a sustained focus on improving the conditions for teaching and learning across every school.

Note

At the time of this release, Science and Biology EOC assessment results have not yet been received from the TDOE. As a result, Science and Biology data are not included in the reported results.