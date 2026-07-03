Storms Force Cancellation of First Day of Nashville’s Two-Day July 4 Celebration

NASHVILLE — Severe weather forced organizers to cancel the remainder of the first day of Nashville’s expanded Fourth of July celebration Friday after thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain moved through downtown.

The two-day Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration began shortly before noon, drawing residents and visitors for live entertainment and family activities despite extreme heat and the threat of storms.

Weather conditions deteriorated during the afternoon as scattered thunderstorms moved into the area around 2 p.m., prompting temporary pauses in activities. Organizers announced about 5 p.m. that the rest of Friday’s festivities had been canceled because of continuing lightning and unsafe weather conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area, with thunderstorms expected to continue through the evening.

Earlier in the day, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. said the safety of attendees, performers and staff remained its top priority and that officials were closely monitoring weather conditions in coordination with the National Weather Service, Metro Nashville Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Police and other public safety agencies.

Before the full cancellation was announced, organizers said the Amazon Family Fun Zone would remain closed for the rest of Friday but was expected to reopen Saturday.

As of Friday evening, no changes had been announced to Saturday’s concert schedule or the city’s annual fireworks and drone show.

Presented by Dr Pepper and produced by Music City Inc. for the city of Nashville, the annual celebration was expanded to two days this year as part of the city’s observance of America’s 250th anniversary.