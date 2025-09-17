North Nashville Church Hosting Citywide Day of Unity & Community Service

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Giving Back with “1-2-3 Serve” Initiative

(Nashville, TN)-Members of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church: A City of Grace are rolling up their

sleeves for a citywide day of service, unity and outreach on Saturday, September 20. Pastor Frank D.

Stevenson and dedicated volunteers will host 1-2-3 Serve to help make lasting impact and assist

neighbors in need from families to seniors. There’ll be six Nashville-area locations: Watkins Park,

Madison Public Library, the former Dollar General parking lot on Lafayette Street, I.W. Gernert Homes,

Clarksville Highway (adjacent to the WeGo Transit Center), and Kirkpatrick Community Center.

“Service is the heart of our ministry,” says Pastor Stevenson. “We believe in giving back with purpose

and compassion while uniting people of all walks. This citywide event is a reflection of our commitment

to making a difference. Our goal is to demonstrate the love of Christ in practical ways with a spirit of

excellence.”

Free food and health screenings will be provided along with door prizes and giveaways ranging from

clothing to household products. There’ll be games, bounce houses and face painting for children. Items

will vary by location. Prayer services will also be available.

For more info., visit: friendshipcog.com or download the app: https://subsplash.com/friendshipcog/app.

Community Service Locations:

-Watkins Park – 616 17 th Avenue N., Nashville, TN 37203 (9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.)

-Madison Public Library – 610 Gallatin Pike S., Madison, TN 37115 (9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.)

-Former Dollar General lot – 182 Lafayette Street, Nashville, TN 37210 (11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.)

-I.W. Gernert Homes – 1101 Edgehill Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203 (11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.)

-Former CitiTrends plaza (near WeGo) – 2501 Clarksville Pk., Nashville, TN 37208 (9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.)

-Kirkpatrick Community Center – 998 Sevier Street, Nashville, TN 37206 (11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.)