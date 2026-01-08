Obituary: Katherine ‘Kaddie’ Watkins

On the 13th of January 1935, she was born Katherine “Kaddie” Watkins, the sixth of eight kids of James “JC” Watkins and Alice Young-Watkins. Growing up on Brick Church Pike during the heart of the Great Depression, Katherine learned the value of education, hard work, and faith. She accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized into the Christian faith at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, which she made her church home for many years. An active member, Katherine was a member of the choir and the women’s auxiliary and later served as the church secretary under Pastor James Perry II. Katherine was a strong woman of God who believed in teaching and serving her community.

Katherine was educated in Nashville Public Schools and was a proud member of the Haynes High School Class of 1954. Always an outspoken social butterfly, Katherine was a cheerleader who enjoyed spending time with her family and attending church events. One afternoon, a gospel quartet came to perform at Zion, and she caught the eye of a young singer. She met John Lucius Green, a Haynes High School student who played for the football team, and she was a cheerleader. An “it” couple from the start, the two began dating and later married on January 11, 1955.

John and Katherine briefly lived in the “Rock City” section of East Nashville before settling in Shelbyville, Tennessee, where John taught school, and Katherine devoted herself to raising their young son, John Jr. In 1960, their family grew with the birth of their daughter, Jewell. In the years that followed, the Greens returned to Nashville and made their home on Youngs Lane, where Katherine continued to nurture her family and build the life they shared together.

Katherine strongly believed in the power of education and dreamed of a career as a special ed teacher. In 1966, she got her chance and began working directly with early childhood education pioneer Dr. Susan Gray, founder of the DARCEE program, a part of the Kennedy Administration. Katherine was offered a full-time teaching position at the Susan Gray School at George Peabody College at Vanderbilt. She devoted her career to working with children at all developmental levels and believed every child deserved an education. Often teaching all-white classrooms in parts of rural Tennessee, she played an integral role in research on the connection between early skills development and poverty. The programs she helped develop became what’s now known as ‘Head Start.’

In her early 40s, and now a grandmother, Katherine did something many people don’t have the courage to do–she went back to school. She earned her degree in Elementary Education from Trevecca Nazarene College in 1979 while still balancing being a full-time teacher, wife, and mother.

Katherine went on to teach Pre-K, kindergarten, and first grade in Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, where she was named Caldwell Elementary “Teacher of the Year” in 1995. Katherine received numerous teaching accolades, including the “Teaching Excellence Award” from former Tennessee Governor Ned McWhorter. In 1998, she retired from teaching.

Katherine was an active member in the Kappa Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., while her husband John was a member of the Nashville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Both were also active members of the Haynes High School Alumni Association. Even with their commitments to serving the community, they still found time to travel, pursue hobbies, and, of course, spoil their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also continued to substitute teach and volunteer at her church. In 2011, they lost their son, John Jr., to illness.

After the couple joined The Temple Church, Kaddie found a spiritual home that carried her through some of the greatest battles of her life. Losing her beloved husband John Lucious was a grief that reshaped her world, yet she carried on with the same grace, humor, and quiet strength that had defined her since girlhood. Even as she began her long, courageous journey with Alzheimer’s, she continued to shine.

Her joy was untouched. At Barton House Memory Care, she quickly became a favorite among staff and residents–dancing whenever music played, charming everyone with her smile, and bringing light into every room she entered. Even in the midst of decline, she delighted the entire Barton House crew with the same warmth and spirited energy she exhibited in her animated classrooms, at home, and with her family. Her resilience, joy, and ability to love unconditionally remained unbroken. She was vivacious and resilient until the end.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John L. Green, Sr.; her son, John L. Green, Jr.; her grandson, Justin Green; her great-granddaughter, Kyla Green; and all of her siblings, who welcomed her home in love.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughter, Jewell (Timothy) Winn; and her grandchildren: Lakisha Green, Cliche Griffin, John-Paul Green, Carlos (Juanita) Calloway, Stephen Calloway, Kerry Frazier, Jr., and Kanetha (Rontrell) Callahan. Her legacy continues through her eleven great-grandchildren: Jakira Presley, Isaiah Williams, McKenzie Green, Kennedy Green, Rhymes Frazier, Lyric Frazier, Ryithm Frazier, Psalms Frazier, Gwyneth Green, Kiznie Callahan, and Kamari Putnam — and her only great-great grandson, True Jenkins. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jamesetta Otis, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and treasured friends, including her beloved Tennessee State University travel circle.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Tennessee State University Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of John L. and Katherine Green.

www.epay.tnstate.edu