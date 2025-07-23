Op-Ed: Adhering to the wants of Bordeaux in District One

It is no secret that Bordeaux in Metropolitan Council’s District 1 has for years been the dumping grounds or recipient of housing developments and businesses that other districts didn’t want. Point and case would be putting the dump in Bordeaux which is an eyesore and environmental health hazard that no other district wanted or would entertain. One can also infer that affordable low income and subsidized housing that all districts should equally provide has been for the most part been disproportionately relegated to Bordeaux.

We can all attest to the phenomenal prosperous growth of areas in others districts such as East Nashville especially Five Points, 12th Avenue North, The Gulch, and The Nations in West Nashville. Lack of incentives to act accordingly have hampered Bordeaux economic development when compared to communities in other districts. Exclusive suburbs, stores, businesses, and fine dining restaurants that other district boast of are sparse or literally lacking in the Bordeaux area because they have been overlooked, possibly because Bordeaux possess a large Afro American population.

Let’s make no mistake, Bordeaux contains a large percentage of middle and upper-class residents with well-kept communities, inundated with beautiful homes and manicured lawns. But little emphasis has been made by the city in the past to develop and promote Bordeaux like, Germantown. Green Hills or Brentwood by adding or offering much sought out amenities such as fine restaurants, tailored businesses, and exclusive gated communities or homes on one and a half to one acres or more. These are selling points for many people buying into a community.

In fact, you would find many Bordeaux residents who feel unwanted housing development projects rejected by other districts have intentionally been targeted to Bordeaux, thus keeping Bordeaux’s home property values down. Be mindful, Bordeaux has some well to do African American residents just like other districts and their homes are their biggest investment and they want the highest market value for their home if they decide to sell or for generational wealth.

In retrospect, some residents would claim that Bordeaux has at times had poor representation that didn’t fight hard enough for bettering the community while others would sight poor community involvement and we all know a closed mouth will not get fed. But there has always existed an underbelly of loyal residents of Bordeau who have always had the foresight to see what their community could be and at this time and point will not be silenced.

Evidently, quietly waiting for the right projects to present themselves hasn’t happened fast enough so now the residents of Bordeaux are willing to emphatically voice their concerns and physically do whatever is necessary to ensure the future of a better prosperous Bordeaux. Bordeaux wants no more or less than what other districts are receiving and they want a say so in the changes being brought to their community especially regarding housing developments.

One of the most recent topics of conversation in the Bordeaux community is the prospect of bringing a Best Brands warehouse distribution center to Bordeaux which will be located on Ashland City Highway once you pass the Briley Parkway entrance going toward Ashland City. In fact, it will be across the street from the dump. The majority of the community is excited and welcomes the idea of Best Brands as a business to their community and see it as helping to offset future emphasis in expanding the dump” Oh” I mean what is now what many would say is a recyclable center.

Best Brands would bring hundreds of jobs to the community with top pay (no less than $22.00 an hour and excellent benefits). The company has promised to invest in children sponsored sports programs in Bordeaux and be very active in the community.

Ironically, the residents of Bordeaux do not have the support of their elected District 1 Representative, Joy Kimbrough in endorsing Best Brands at this time, for whatever reasons. Hopefully, she will become forthright and transparent in divulging her reasons for going against the wishes of most of her constituents for what they feel is a big win for Bordeaux in District 1.

Other areas represented by District 1 are in support of a Best Brands distribution warehouse locating to Bordeaux and see no reason to reject their partnership in economically as well as aesthetically bettering our district. (Plans shown at meetings offered a pleasing and welcoming façade.)

No doubt the residents of Bordeaux as a whole are galvanized to do whatever is possible to make this business marriage possible. It is nice to welcome a business that appears to be more concern about giving than taking away from our community. As it stands now, the Bordeaux community and residents of District 1 are asking for the Metro Council’s support to help bring this business venture to fruition.