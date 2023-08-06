BY VICTORIA UWUMAROGIE

A literary giant, and the mother of two indisputable icons, just celebrated her 100th birthday.

Vivian Ayers Allen is a poet and American classicist who was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for her collection of poems entitled Spice of Dawns (1952). She also studied classical Greek as well as works on Mayan culture that she was able to translate, and has received honorary doctorates from institutions like Bennett College and Wilberforce University. Despite her own accomplishments and work, which includes being an activist, she’s known by most for being a mother. In addition to sons Hugh and Andrew Allen Jr., she’s the mom of choreographer, actress, director and producer Debbie Allen, as well as actress and dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University, Phylicia Rashad. Their mother has been a major support to them, often photographed with the ladies at awards shows and premieres. She also taught them, among many other things, that there were no limits to what they could do and where they could go.

This article was first published in Essence