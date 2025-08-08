Proposed tunnel in Nashville raises concerns in Black communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A sleek new tunnel connecting downtown Nashville to the airport may soon be underway, but many local residents are asking a pointed question: Who is this really for? At a press conference on Monday, July 28, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee along with Steve Davis of Elon Musk’s Boring Company announced plans for a high-speed underground tunnel beneath Murfreesboro Pike. The route—intended for Tesla vehicles only—would run from a state-owned downtown lot to Nashville International Airport (BNA), bypassing several predominantly Black and immigrant communities along the corridor.

The tunnel, state officials said, will be privately funded and require no taxpayer dollars. However, there are no plans to integrate the project into WeGo Public Transit or any local transportation system, raising red flags among community members and city leaders. “We are aware of the state’s conversations with the Boring Company, and we have a number of operational questions to understand the potential impacts on Metro and Nashvillians,” said Mayor Freddie O’Connell in a statement following the announcement.

Murfreesboro Pike has long served as a vital connection for working-class commuters—particularly in South Nashville, Antioch, and Napier—many of whom rely on WeGo buses to reach jobs in hospitality, healthcare, and airport services. The tunnel would pass beneath these neighborhoods without offering access or stops along the way. “This proposed tunnel would be super convenient for downtown visitors and people who hold free parking passes at the Capitol,” said Metro Councilmember Sean Parker. “But let’s not forget that BNA is Middle Tennessee’s connection to the world. We need robust local and regional transit service to get our people to and from the airport as well. This tunnel would not achieve that, and we need to keep working to deliver real solutions for Middle Tennessee.”

Among the strongest voices of concern was At-Large Metro Councilmember Delishia Porterfield, who criticized the lack of community involvement in the planning process. “It is deeply concerning that a project of this scale is being planned without any engagement with our local communities,” Porterfield said. “This is not how we do transportation in our city. Nashville residents deserve transparency—not backroom deals with billionaires.”

Critics warn that without safeguards, the tunnel could accelerate gentrification along Murfreesboro Pike, pricing out longtime residents and small businesses without delivering tangible benefits to the corridor. Speakers at the press event included Doug Kreulen, President of Nashville International Airport; Stephanie Coleman, President & CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce; Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company; and Dee Patel, Managing Director of The Hermitage Hotel and a Board Director of the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association.

Governor Lee stated that conversations with the city are ongoing, though it’s unclear how the project will align with Metro’s “Choose How You Move” strategy, which prioritizes equitable and multimodal transportation access.

What Comes Next?

The State Building Commission is expected to review the project in the coming weeks. In the meantime, several Metro Council members and community advocates are calling for: a racial equity impact assessment, clear integration with WeGo services, public engagement sessions in impacted ZIP codes, and a binding Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) to ensure inclusion and protect against displacement.

As Metro and state officials continue discussions, community leaders are urging a broader vision—one where innovation doesn’t come at the cost of equity and access for the very communities the project passes beneath.