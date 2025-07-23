Regions Bank Unveils Mobile App Enhancements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Regions Bank on Wednesday announced a series of upgrades to the Regions Mobile Banking app that reflect the bank’s ongoing commitment to helping people manage and grow their finances through simple, convenient solutions. The updated app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

“When Regions launched a major app redesign in 2020, we shared how customer feedback was at the heart of our innovations, and we said those innovations would continue. That’s exactly what we’ve done,” said Kate Danella, Regions’ head of Consumer Banking. “Since then, we’ve launched more convenient card-management tools, we’ve put more budgeting and planning tools in the app, and now we’re building on these improvements with even more upgrades. At Regions, we’re focused on meeting our customers wherever they are, from providing these new features on the app to delivering one-on-one financial advice and guidance at the Regions branch around the corner. It’s all part of Regions’ relationship-driven approach to providing people with the insights and technology to help build their financial confidence.”

While upgrades are currently rolling out, the app will continue to significantly evolve in the coming months. Among the enhancements that are first to debut:

Enhanced Navigation: The redesigned interface allows customers to use preferred shortcuts like making a payment, transferring money, using LockIt® to control card usage and help prevent unauthorized use, and more. This enhanced navigation gives customers easier access to the app features they use most.

Easily Manage Finances: Customers can view bill and card payments, transfers and money movement all in one convenient place, helping provide a real-time view of money movement through their account. The enhanced ability to easily manage accounts complements the bank’s priority of helping people build financial confidence and reach short- and long-term goals.

Building Financial Confidence: Speaking of financial confidence, Regions believes people are better positioned to succeed when budgeting tools, banking rewards, and, for eligible customers, FICO® credit scores, are more accessible, easy to understand and intuitive to use. The updated home screen puts these tools right at customers' fingertips.

Better Account Maintenance: Profile and settings upgrades, including the ability to nickname accounts and quickly update contact information, manage biometric IDs, and better conduct account maintenance can all be found in the upgraded app. The increased visibility of account and routing numbers, in addition to 24/7 messaging support from Regions' "Reggie" service, can help customers quickly access and update account information whenever it's most convenient.

Further updates in the coming months will include an automated way to move direct deposits, enhanced security settings, the ability to pay a Regions credit card from another bank and personalized insights offering customized guidance on spending and account activity.

Additionally, Regions is shifting to native app development to increase app performance, provide more flexibility to introduce new app features faster, and allow customers to further personalize their banking experience on the mobile platform they prefer.

The updated app supports the bank’s 2.7 million active mobile users and reflects the feedback of nearly 200 Regions associates, customers, and noncustomers provided in 15 tests over 10 months. Regions will continue to leverage customer and industry insights to improve the app experience.

“Our approach in digital banking is focused on leveraging the latest technology to deliver new experiences to our customers and address their digital banking needs,” said Kristen Rankin, Regions’ head of Digital. “Technology is revolutionizing how customers access banking services, and the enhanced mobile app is the next step in our transformative journey. We are proud to deliver a strong customer experience through the updated app, and we look forward to working with our customers to continuously improve how it functions to serve their unique needs.”