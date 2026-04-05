Rep. Behn: Oracle promised Tennessee 6,000 jobs. They’ve delivered 637, and now they’re laying off workers

NASHVILLE — State Representative Aftyn Behn (D-Nashville) is calling for immediate accountability from Oracle Corporation after the tech giant laid off up to 30,000 employees globally on March 31 — including Tennessee workers — just five days after announcing it was “scaling up” its Nashville presence.

In 2021, Tennessee approved $65 million in FastTrack grants to Oracle in exchange for a commitment to create 5,989 net new jobs with an average salary of $114,000. Oracle’s most recent performance report shows that as of December 31, 2024, the company had created just 637 — barely ten percent of what it promised. Oracle filed that report late. Its fifth report, due 60 days after December 31, 2025, is now more than 30 days overdue.

“Tennessee cut a $65 million check to one of the richest corporations on the planet, and Oracle can’t even be bothered to file its paperwork on time. Now they’re laying off workers to pour more money into data centers while their stock price goes up. Meanwhile, Tennessee families are paying more for groceries, our roads are falling apart, and our workers are being killed on the job.”

Rep. Behn is calling on the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to publicly release Oracle’s most recent performance report so taxpayers can see for themselves whether Oracle is delivering on the commitments it made in exchange for $65 million in public money.