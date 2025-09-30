Rev. Al Sharpton issues statement on Mayor Eric Adams’ decision not to seek reelection

NEW YORK — Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, on Sept. 28, 2025, issued a statement about Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to not seek re-election, one day after Adams appeared on Sharpton’s PoliticsNation to discuss the race and other issues.

“Mayor Adams informed me earlier today that he would not seek re-election, and I told him I respected his decision, wished him nothing but the best, and said I was honored his last interview before this announcement was with me on PoliticsNation. We have been friends for nearly 35 years, and he helped us establish the National Action Network in 1991. He has been a friend of NAN year in and year out since, especially over the last almost four years he led City Hall. NAN remains focused on continuing our work of making New York City safe, livable, and prosperous for Black and Brown communities.”

Sharpton’s Saturday interview with Adams is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NK10oRZELHE

