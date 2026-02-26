Stratford, Cane Ridge marching bands perform in New Orleans Mardi Gras parades

Two Nashville high school marching bands recently traveled to New Orleans to perform in Mardi Gras parades, representing Music City on a national stage.

Stratford STEM Magnet High School’s Marching Legion performed in the Krewe of Hermes and Krewe of Iris parades. Cane Ridge High School’s Rhythmic Ravens Marching Band marched in the Krewe of Tucks and Krewe of Thoth parades.

School officials praised the students for their performances and for showcasing Nashville’s musical talent during one of the country’s most celebrated festival seasons.

Adding to the accomplishment, photos of the Cane Ridge band’s trip were taken by Kiumbe Ramazani, a Cane Ridge junior in the school’s Arts and Communication Academy.