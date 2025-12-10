Tennessee Democrats Condemn Trump’s attempt to Privatize TVA

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Democratic Party is raising urgent concerns as Donald Trump and a faction of Tennessee Republicans attempt to privatize the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and install a slate of partisan loyalists, right-wing megadonors, and political insiders onto its Board of Directors. TVA, a nearly century-old public power system created during the Great Depression to lift the region out of poverty, provides affordable electricity, flood control, and land management to millions of residents across Tennessee and the Southeast. It delivers some of the lowest utility rates in the Southeast region.

During a Senate hearing this week, one of the nominees, Lee Beaman, was questioned for his qualifications. Beaman is notable for being a Tennessee right-wing megadonor, car salesman, 2020 election denier, and has been entangled with the likes of disgraced Tennessee House of Representatives Andy Ogles. Additionally, serious allegations uncovered during Beaman’s 2018 divorce proceedings and his close affinity to Pastor Steve Berger shed serious doubts on his personal character. Berger has recently appeared in the news for having made dangerous, bigoted statements against the LGBTQIA+ community. Beaman’s lack of meaningful experience, questionable character, and unscrupulous relationships would be harmful to Tennesseans.

“Privatizing TVA would mean higher electric bills for Tennessee families, the loss of tuition-free apprenticeships and skilled trade pathways, less public accountability, and handing a critical public asset over to wealthy insiders looking to profit instead of serve. These nominations are a coordinated effort to rig the system for Trump and his billionaire buddies at the expense of hard-working Tennesseans. The Tennessee Democratic Party is standing up to protect our power, our communities, and our families. Public power belongs in public hands, not in the hands of megadonors and partisan loyalists. We will keep fighting to put people over profits and safeguard the affordable energy and accountability TVA has delivered to Tennesseans for nearly a century. Tennesseans deserve qualified leaders who have public power & our communities at heart,” said Rachel Campbell, Chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party.