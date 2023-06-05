NASHVILLE —Nashville-based music company Underground Music Collective announced the launch of its new creative agency. The Creative Agency @ UMC features vetted creative professionals, known as UMC Verified Creators, to assist the UMC community of musicians and artists on building their individual platforms.

“Our core philosophy comes from the belief that creative ideas should be nurtured in a supportive space. Through the new Creative Agency @ UMC, we can effectively support independent creatives, artists, and musicians, in line with our philosophy that the rising tide raises all boats.”

By leveraging Underground Music Collective’s 10-year history of purpose-driven creative content, music showcases, and extensive knowledge of independent musician storytelling across all digital & in-person formats, The Creative Agency @ UMC will create high-impact work for creatives and artists who are eager to lean into professional strategies and campaigns.

Services include photography, videography, web design, graphic design, social media, copywriting, artist coaching, and music education. Agency clients can also tap into the global network of musicians, creative and artists through UMC to connect on an international level with similar industry professionals. Additional opportunities available include access to UMC music reviews, features, interviews, weekly UMC20 playlists and so much more.

To get started with the UMC Creative Agency, please visit www.undergroundmsuiccollective.com. For more information on becoming a UMC Verified Creator, please apply at www.undergroundmusiccollective.com/join-the-team.

About Underground Music Collective

Underground Music Collective (UMC) is a Nashville-based digital music resource and multimedia services company. UMC’s mission is to create a robust ecosystem that empowers independent creatives to pursue their passions. Since launching in 2016, UMC’s daily web content has impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals, and the platform has tirelessly supported thousands of emerging artists globally by providing professional artist development, marketing, promotion, photography, writing, and social media services.

In March 2021, Underground Music Collective was welcomed as a fiscally sponsored project of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, a business incubation programme for qualified arts projects and organizations that may benefit from tax-exempt status. For more information, visit www.undergroundmusiccollective.com and follow the company on Instagram at @UMCNashville and YouTube at @UMCNashville.