WeGo bus mechanic hiring event Saturday, January 10 in Madison

NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit will hold a mechanic hiring event on Saturday, January 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 430 Myatt Drive in Madison. As part of Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Choose How You Move initiative, WeGo needs to hire more mechanics to expand transit service across the region. Applicants can apply and register online to reserve an on-site interview at the event.

WeGo is looking for automotive mechanics, diesel mechanics, and fleet maintenance supervisors.

Wage: $29.83 per hour (additional pay incentives available with ‘H-Series ASE’ certifications)

Sign-On Bonus: $2,000

WeGo benefits include health/dental/vision care, a pension plan, company paid life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and access to an on-site fitness center.

To apply and register for the hiring event, visit the WeGo Careers page. For more information, call 615-880-3991 or email DTO.WeGoRecruitment@nashville.gov.