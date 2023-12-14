NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University President Dr. Agenia Clark, announced that Wendy Thompson joined her leadership team as Chief of Staff. Backed by her significant education and minority advocacy experience, most recently as the Tennessee Board of Regent’s Vice Chancellor of Organizational Effectiveness, Thompson is amply prepared to join Dr. Clark at Fisk’s helm.

“I am thrilled to have Wendy on our team as chief of staff. The higher education experience she brings, coupled with her passion for amplifying underrepresented voices, uniquely qualifies her to help guide Fisk through a transformative era,” said Dr. Clark. “Wendy has a stellar record of spearheading successful minority education initiatives and we are excited to have such an exceptional addition to our team.”

Thompson comes to Fisk from the Tennessee Board of Regents, which oversees six universities, 13 community colleges and 27 technical colleges. She most recently served as Vice Chancellor for Organizational Effectiveness, developing and leading cross-functional teams, programs, and initiatives to drive progress in achieving equitable student success rates.

Thompson joined the Board of Regents in 2001, and through 2006 was responsible for oversight of the system’s compliance with a five-year consent decree negotiated to end the state’s 30-plus year involvement in a federal desegregation lawsuit. After the lawsuit was dismissed, Thompson remained at the Board of Regents to develop and lead the system’s first access and diversity strategic planning process. She also provided professional development, mentoring and coaching for future leaders. She designed and launched the Maxine Smith Fellows program in 2004 for emerging leaders from diverse and underrepresented groups.

“I am honored to join Dr. Clark’s team at Fisk University,” said Thompson. “We hit the ground running, and I am ecstatic to see the evolution that has already begun. There is a wealth of talent and opportunities at Fisk University.”

Thompson is a former board member of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education and a member of the Women’s Network Executive Council for the American Council on Education. She has received numerous accolades and awards for her dedication to education, she currently is the vice chair of the board at New Beginnings Center, a board member of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the YWCA’s Racial Justice and Advocacy committee.

Thompson is a graduate of Bethune-Cookman University and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

For more information, visit Fisk.edu.