The 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature AWD offers an array of new, exciting features and amenities to usher a new year for driving.

Underneath the hood of the Mazda CX-9, there’s a Skyactiv®-G 2.5 Turbo engine that delivers up to 250 hp, along with an impressive 320 lb-ft of torque. So, you’ll enjoy immediate acceleration every time you merge onto the freeway or pass other vehicles.

The Mazda CX-9 features i-Activsense®—an intelligent suite of safety features that alert you to hazards and help you avoid collisions, or lessen their impact. i-Activsense® includes a host of advanced safety innovations, such as Blind Spot Monitoring, and Driver Attention Alert that can help reduce accidents caused by driver fatigue, plus standard and available automatic braking systems that can help reduce damage in the event of a collision while driving forward or in reverse. Together, these sophisticated adjustments and alerts create a more confident and inspiring experience behind the wheel.

Inside, the CX-9 features sound insulating materials that help keep the outside sounds at a minimum. Measures like this set the stage for a more refined listening experience inside. It all blends together smoothly through the 12-speaker premium audio system from Bose.® And it’s all engineered specifically for the unique cabin acoustics of the CX-9.

The Mazda CX-9 Signature offers a distinctively upscale interior that will elevate your mood every time you get behind the wheel. Including elegant Santos Rosewood inlays. Newly updated interior accents. The second-row captain’s chairs offer a convenient center console. A uniquely stitched leather-wrapped steering wheel. And quilted Nappa leather seats with accent stitching.

The interior of the Mazda CX-9 offers sophisticated details to indulge you and your passengers throughout all three rows. Up front, both the driver and front passenger will enjoy seats with standard heating and available ventilation, helping to keep you at the ideal temperature year-round. The standard 60/40 split second-row bench seats get an Easy Slide-and-Tilt feature that eases access for third-row passengers. Plus, everyone on board can enjoy their devices longer, thanks to USB chargers throughout the second and third rows.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/from $46,605 — MPG: City/20 – Hwy/26