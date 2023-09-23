Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The African Street Festival held this past Sunday saw the highest attendance in its history and left participants raving about the electrifying atmosphere, impressive vendors, and the generous spirit that defines this annual celebration of culture and community. With the Titans Foundation stepping up to support local businesses, this year’s festival was truly one for the books.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the festival was when the Tennessee Titans, through their ONE Community initiative, presented grants of $500 to ten deserving local vendors. This philanthropic gesture served as a testament to the Titans’ commitment to making a positive impact in the communities they serve.

Jeneen Blackman, the CEO of the African American Cultural Alliance (AACA), expressed her gratitude for this support. She said, “We’re so grateful to ONE Community presented by the Titans Foundation for supporting the African Street Festival and awarding ten of our vendors with $500. We agree that these vendors embody the ONE Community platform mission to ‘create generational change one person, one family, and one community at a time.'”

The ten businesses that received the grants were:

Threads by Dreads P3Style I Am Stem Phoenix the Entrepreneur Zee Craft Inc. Eidos Apparel Chela’s Kitchen Mbellished Gifts Dripping Flavors BBQKeNiyas Kitchen

Each of these businesses has been an integral part of the local community, and the grants will undoubtedly help them continue to thrive and contribute to the vibrant cultural landscape of Nashville.