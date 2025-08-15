It’s a new year, and the 2024 Impreza 5-door vehicle is ready to be a part of any and all drivers who are ready for adventure. This new Subaru is a sleek and stylish car with a modern exterior design. The car features a long hood and a short rear deck, giving it a sporty look. It has a bold front grille, with a large chrome garnish, and the side profile features a strong character line, which is accentuated by the black window trim. The Impreza also has wrap-around headlights and a wide, muscular stance. At the rear, the Impreza features a bold rear bumper, with a unique design, and a strong set of taillights. The Impreza is finished with a set of stylish alloy wheels, which help to complete the modern look.

The 2024 Subaru Impreza 5-door is a stylish and powerful hatchback designed for the modern driver. It combines impressive performance, safety, and convenience features galore. The fun-driving hatchback holds 5 passengers and includes a whole suite of active safety sensors for added awareness on every drive. It’s been completely redesigned and loaded with new technology, increased power, and eye-catching style. There’s a standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive in a versatile hatchback design. The cabin features new upgrades like an 11.6-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration.

Let’s look under the hood, where you will find a 2.0-liter Direct-Injection SUBARU BOXER engine with 152 horsepower and 145 lb.-ft. of torque at 4000 rpm. The engine is paired with a Lineartronic CVT transmission, providing smooth and efficient shifting. The car also features an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) for reliable stopping power. Nashville is a 4-seasons kind of city, so it doesn’t matter what the weather conditions outside. It doesn’t matter because Impreza can get here, there and anywhere, in all kinds of weather. The enhanced system operates smoother, faster, and under a greater range of conditions.

The interior of the 2024 Impreza offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with plenty of amenities. The interior features a modern design, with soft-touch materials and plenty of storage space. The seats are comfortable and supportive, with plenty of legroom for passengers. The vehicle also features a range of advanced driver-assist technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring… The cabin features a more supportive front seat design that increases overall comfort and minimizes fatigue. There’s special effort on reducing sounds within particular frequency ranges which results into “sshhh” mode for a quieter and more comfortable cabin. The modern, clean interior design features a prominent center information display with highly visual controls as well as ample head and leg room and storage space.

Standard on all 2024 Impreza models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. Standard Rear Seat Reminder is designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.