NASHVILLE, TN— AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Mia McNeil has been selected as its new state director. McNeil will lead the Tennessee staff, volunteers, and represent people 50+ and their families throughout the state. She succeeds Rebecca Kelly, who recently retired after serving AARP for nearly 30 years.

“It is my honor to join the AARP Tennessee team as its State Director. There is so much great work that has been done, and yet so much more that we can do to support our constituency,” said AARP Tennessee State Director Mia McNeil. “My goal is to ensure that issues such as aging in place, respite care, and closing the digital divide are brought to the forefront and that tangible results are seen and felt. These are issues that not only affect our constituency, but those generations to come. I look forward to working with our team, our volunteers and engaging our stakeholders and policymakers to ensure these things, among others, come to fruition.”

McNeil comes to AARP Tennessee from the University of Michigan-Flint, where as the Director of Government and Community Relations, she was responsible for managing community relationships and local, state, and federal lobbying on behalf of the university.

Prior to her tenure at the University of Michigan, McNeil was an attorney/lobbyist for Lansing-based multiclient lobbying firm Kelley Cawthorne PC, where she represented a broad portfolio of clients on a wide range of issues. In addition, McNeil directed Michigan’s Rock the Vote campaign and served on the legislative staff of Governor Jennifer Granholm.

A graduate of Tennessee State University, McNeil is a member of the State Bar of Michigan, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and the National Association of Parliamentarians. Additionally, she is a member of the Boards of Directors for the Pearls of Excellence Foundation, and 100K Ideas.