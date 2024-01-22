Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Tennessee State Parks, the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD), and the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy have announced the installation of an adult-sized changing table in the visitors center at Natchez Trace State Park.

The changing table enhances accessibility for tasks such as toileting. The table will assist changing for adults with special needs, children, and teens. Beyond being more convenient and dignified for visitors who need them, tables like these open up whole new possibilities for traveling and enjoying parks for many visitors and their caregivers.

Video about the adult changing table

“I’m proud of our teammates and their focused teamwork with the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to humbly learn about and implement progressive amenities that make our parks even more welcoming and inviting to all visitors,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

“With the addition of a new adult-sized changing table at Natchez Trace State Park, we are one step closer to making the Volunteer State more accessible to all,” said Brad Turner, commissioner of DIDD. “When there’s no access to adult changing tables, families are unable to travel, to explore, and to experience the beauty of our state parks.”

“Adult-sized changing tables work for everyone, from infants to aging adults, and the need for them impacts all demographics,” said Gina Hancock, executive director of the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to help more of our community enjoy the outdoors, no matter their size or age, and to continue expanding access for all Tennesseans to enjoy our state parks.”

The visitors center at Natchez Trace State Park is 9.1 miles south of I-40 from Exit 116. The park includes camping, picnicking, cabins, and a lodge with beautiful woods and lakes.

