West Nile Virus Detected in North Nashville

The Metro Public Health Department’s Pest Management Team has reported the presence of West Nile Virus in a mosquito pool collected in North Nashville.

The trap to collect the mosquito pool had been set near Cass Street.

This is the first detection of West Nile Virus of 2026, following a high level of West Nile Virus in mosquito pools collected in 2025. One human case of West Nile Virus was confirmed in 2025.

“We can all play a role in reducing the presence of mosquitos in our community, making our outdoor areas both more pleasant and safer from mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile Virus”, said Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of Health at the Metro Public Health Department. “As our team educates those in the area where West Nile Virus was found, we hope the rest of our community does what they can to protect themselves and their families from mosquitos this summer.”

When West Nile Virus or other mosquito-borne diseases are detected, MPHD’s Pest Management staff delivers flyers to residences in the impacted areas. Flyers include information about protecting against mosquito bites and steps to reduce standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs. This is in addition to Pest Management revisiting these areas and setting additional traps, monitoring areas of standing water, and applying larvicide if mosquito larvae are present. The Health Department does not spray to kill adult mosquitoes.

In addition to trapping and testing mosquitos for diseases like West Nile Virus every week, MPHD’s Pest Management Team offers guidance to the community on how to reduce the presence of mosquitos. Those who would like a free backyard inspection are encouraged to contact the MPHD Pest Management team at 615-340-5660 to learn about places on a property where mosquitos could easily breed and multiply.

Mosquitos often seek out standing water to lay eggs. Reducing or eliminating standing water in places like bird baths, tires, backyard toys and other places can help reduce the mosquito population at your home. Trimming overgrown vegetation can also help limit the mosquito population. Reducing the mosquito population helps reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus, improving safety for the entire community.

In addition to taking steps to reduce the mosquito population, health officials also recommend taking personal protective measures to help prevent mosquito bites, including:

Limiting time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are most active.

Wearing a mosquito repellent approved for use by the CDC, including products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Wearing shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

Making sure windows and doors have screens in good repair.