Dolly Parton honors milestone birthday by giving back to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

In celebration of her milestone 80th birthday on Jan. 19, global superstar Dolly Parton has released a powerful new rendition of her classic hit “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire, on the 50th anniversary of writing the song.

The single and music video, which also features David Foster on piano and The Christ Church Choir on backing vocals, released Friday, Jan. 16, just days before her birthday. This recording reimagines the song with a message of spreading love and hope.

Originally written and recorded 50 years ago in 1976 during a period of personal transition and renewed optimism, “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” has long stood as one of Parton’s most inspirational works. Now, five decades later, Dolly revisits the song for a new generation with a powerhouse lineup of female voices.

“I wrote ‘Light of A Clear Blue Morning’ during a season when I was searching for hope, and 50 years later that message still feels just as true,” Parton said. “As I celebrate my 80th birthday, this new version is my way of using what I’ve been blessed with to shine a little light forward, especially by sharing it with some truly incredible women.”

In keeping with the spirit of giving that has defined her career, net proceeds from the single and its accompanying music video will benefit the pediatric cancer research program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, a longtime cause close to Parton’s heart.

Parton has been a steadfast supporter of Monroe Carell and Vanderbilt Health for many years, including pediatric cancer research.

“With Dolly’s generous support to the pediatric cancer program, we have been able to make advances in the treatment and supportive care for children with cancer and provide care in a positive and welcoming environment,” said Debra Friedman, MD, MS, director of the Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, deputy director for VICC and holder of the E. Bronson Ingram Chair in Pediatric Oncology. “I am so grateful for this new gift. We look forward to the new rendition of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” and working with Dolly to expand on our efforts to improve outcomes for children and their families living with, through and after a diagnosis of cancer. Our best wishes to Dolly on her 80th birthday!”

The song was written by Dolly Parton, produced by Dolly Parton alongside Kent Wells, and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge. This new rendition also features the legendary David Foster on piano and includes backing vocals by The Christ Church Choir.

The release marks not only a celebration of Parton’s extraordinary life and legacy, but also a continuation of her lifelong commitment to using music as a force for good.

LISTEN: “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire: LISTEN HERE

WATCH: “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire music video: WATCH HERE.